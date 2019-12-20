The Awkward Moment When Your Local Police Officer Leaves His Car In Drive
Pretty sure this counts as a traffic violation.
The 2010s were the decade of Google filling up its product graveyard, Apple stubbornly denying obvious missteps, and Microsoft writing off billions of dollars. It was the decade of crowdfunding fails on Kickstarter, Indiegogo and elsewhere. And many, many more.
On the tenth anniversary of the actress' untimely death, her legacy lives on—though not as potently as it should.
Nick Uhas and David Dobrik create a massive foam explosion with 200 cubic meters of foam spilling over in their backyard.
Charles Holmes welcomes the actor to the wonderful world of nature and shares a whimsical time looking for wildlife.
A merciless new design aims to cut down on the time workers spend away from their desks.
After eight years of honing his craft and finding his own artistic voice, the 12-month period from January 1980 to January 1981 would prove to be pivotal in Vaughan's career.
While docking in Cozumel, Mexico, the Carnival Glory ship swiped the Carnival Legend ship, leaving at least one passenger injured.
Climate change is already forcing people to move. Yang has a plan for getting them out of harm's way.
What does the artisanal ax craze say about what we're chopping?
Vox breaks down how different groups in America are taxed and which ones pay the most.
For the week of December 16th, we have Uncomfortable Jay-Z, "Marriage Story" Dancing memes, and A Little Salami As A Treat.
An analysis of millions of articles shows how coverage of hot-button topics changed in the 2010s.
Pretty sure this counts as a traffic violation.
Look back at the records, championships, retirements, scandals, tragedies and triumphs of the past 10 years in sports.
The "SNL" star shares an embarrassing story about being alone with Jennifer Lopez in the bathroom.
Of all the variations on the beloved character, Russia's Ded Moroz might have the strangest history.
The dog suffered no lasting damage, though hopefully he's learned to not drink more pond water.
Cats is a case study in how not to adapt a musical.
Daniel Kaye, also known as Spdrman, found regular jobs tough but corporate espionage easy. He's about to get out of prison.
This is just delightful, and extremely relatable.
Carrie Lam insists she, not Beijing, was the prime mover behind the extradition bill that ignited Hong Kong. The truth is far more complicated.
This is her bed and her bed only and she is not happy.
Tesla's Cybertruck, Google Stadia and doorbell cameras: these were just some of the worst tech ideas of 2019.
A database containing more than 267 million Facebook users' data was reportedly found exposed online, says Comparitech and Bob Diachenko.
To each their own food, we guess.
Reuters analyzed newly released data to reveal the extent of daily traffic at the summit and shed light on those who lost their lives on Everest and elsewhere in the Himalayas.
The answer includes Benjamin Franklin, Mutiny on the Bounty and centuries of records.
"We're trying to prevent World War 3." "Nuclear holocaust?" "No. Something worse."
We analyzed the dialogue in all eight movies to find out which characters spoke the most.
When the USS John S. McCain crashed in the Pacific, the Navy blamed the destroyer's crew for the loss of 10 sailors. The truth is the Navy's flawed technology set the McCain up for disaster.
We combed through all the best books of 2019 lists out there, sorted them and reranked them to bring you the top 10 books of 2019.
In the grand scheme of things, 10 years is nothing; an insignificant slice of our planet's long timeline. But when it comes to tech, a lot can change in a decade.
A woman from Tulsa, Oklahoma, with no place to go for the holidays became a painful reminder of the isolation felt by many older Americans.
How much stress can cut-resistant gloves take? These YouTubers put them up to the challenge.
Kyoto Animation was a beloved cornerstone of Japan's booming $2 billion anime industry when a deranged arsonist attempted to burn it all down, resulting in the country's worst act of mass murder since World War II.
"Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire" is heartwarming, a little dark and still funny.
Smiling and standing up straight can trick your brain into believing you're happy and confident.
Filmed from just outside the Naval Air Facility El Centro in California, this close-up, head-on shot gives you an idea of just how powerful fighter jet engines are.
With a decade of the craft beer revolution behind us, VinePair takes a look back at the most important breweries of the 2010s.
With Mister Robinson himself returning to Studio 8H on Saturday, it's worth remembering how his arrival in 1980 changed the show's history
Teddy Bear the Porcupine is a chatterbox while chewing on a treat.
What's the best way to tell the story of 2019 — of who we were and what we valued? Perhaps it's the books we read, the politicians we elected, or the ideas we debated.
The suspected longest walking route on Earth is 14,000 miles from South Africa to extreme north Russia. You'd need three years to complete the trip.
"My wife went to change a light bulb in the yard lights and we made her think they were broken by turning off the switch whenever she moved away."
The office-space startup took a tumble when investors tired of its messianic CEO and lack of profits. But why were its backers - the House of Saud among them - so keen to pour billions into it in the first place?
A conversation with theoretical physicist and bestselling author of "The Order of Time," Carlo Rovelli.