When the kids come knocking on your door at the end of the month, be sure you have the goods ready to go. Stock up on candy at Amazon, and you can even get a spooky-lookin' candy bowl to appease the egg and TP spirits.

If you have a ton of trick-or-treaters in your neighborhood, you're probably going to want loads of fun-sized chocolate bars.

But if you want to be the really cool neighbor, you'll want to splurge on some full-sized candy bars as well. Just be prepared for the word to spread quickly.

Of course, it's important to have a variety of candies around. Some kids are allergic to chocolate and peanuts, and many more simply prefer gummies.

You can get by with a kitchen bowl, but what fun is that? Get into the holiday spirit, and get a bowl with some bite.

Want a little trick of your own? This skull candy bowl will light up, play a scary sound and move its creepy skeleton hand when someone reaches for a Snickers.

