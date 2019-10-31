Black Friday is nearly here, and there are bound to be loads of great door busters, but you needn't wait until Friday to start shopping. There are already some top-notch bargains available, and we'll be on the lookout for the best ones.

This post will serve as a hub for all of the deals, tips and must-have items for the holiday season, so be sure to check back regularly.

Early Black Friday Deals

Stock up on Echo Dots, and you'll be able to control your smart home from anywhere inside.

[Buy]

Stock up on plates, cutlery, pans and more while prices are low on Amazon's own brands.

[Buy]

Not only are you getting a 4K set with Dolby Vision HDR at the great price, but it also has the Fire TV interface built right in.

[Buy]

These waffle-weave towels are stylish, highly absorbent, quick to dry and made entirely from long-staple cotton.

[Buy]

If you grew up with "Sonic," "Earthworm Jim" and "Phantasy Star," this nostalgic collection is a must-have.

[Buy]

This rugged hard cooler is made by the same folks who we trust to protect our smartphones. And not only can it withstand bumps and drops, but it can keep food cold for days on end.

[Buy]

Cook your food to perfect each and every time with this sous vide bundle from Anova.

[Buy]

With a 4.4/5 rating on Amazon with over 2,400 reviews, these noise-cancelling headphones are a must-have for holiday travels.

[Buy]

Want to take a deeper look at your family history? Amazon is currently selling the ancestry and traits 23andMe DNA kit for just 79 clams.

[Buy]

Cooking a lot this holiday season? Snag an Instant Pot, and make each meal a lot easier.

[Buy]

Stream anything from Disney+ to Netflix to Crunchyroll from this tiny little stick.

[Buy]

Get a 1 terabyte Xbox One X console with a copy of "Star War Jedi: Fallen Order" at an incredible price for a limited time.

[Buy]

Save a hundred bucks on the 4K-capable PlayStation 4 Pro. And while you're at it, snag a bunch of exclusives on the cheap: "God of War," "Horizon: Zero Dawn" and "The Last of Us Remastered."

[Buy]

With 128 gigs of solid-state storage, 8 gigs of RAM, an LED-lit HD display and up to 12 hours of battery life, this MacBook Air is a nice option for students and commuters alike.

[Buy]

If you're tired of dealing with pet hair everywhere, let this robotic vacuum keep your floors tidy.

[Buy]

Holiday Gift Guides

Shopping for a fitness fanatic? Now that's a heavy lift! Help your friends and family stay healthy with these superb exercise accessories.

Have a lot of friends and family to shop for? Check out these affordable gifts that don't skimp one bit on quality.

Do your loved ones want some video games for the holidays? Here's what you need to know.

Is your significant other hard to shop for? Kick-start your shopping season with a few of our favorite gifts for that special someone. Heck, you might even want to throw some of these on your own wishlist.

Board games make everything better. Big family get-togethers, weekends in a cabin with some close friends and a Friday night in with the kids are more enjoyable when there are games on the table. So pick up a few of these top picks, and get plenty of game time in over the holiday break.

As the big gift-giving holidays approach, so does the dread about finding the right gifts for the kids. To help ease some of that tension, we've put together a selection of some of the most beloved toys, games and gadgets of the year. Snag a few items off this list, and get that holiday stress off your plate early this year.

Whether it's walking, biking or riding, most of us have to spend a significant amount of our lives traveling to and from work. This holiday season, give a gift that will make that necessary hassle a bit easier to bear.

Does your brother spend every vacation in the wild? Maybe your mom is a daily hiker. Well, the nature lovers in your life will definitely appreciate these top-notch gifts. And even if the city-dwellers can't get back to the land regularly, we've got some nature-themed book picks to tide them over.

Black Friday Tips

We round up our favorite picks into a newsletter every single week. So if you only want the cream of the crop, this is what you're looking for.

We're less than a month away from the biggest discounts, so now's the time to start the clock running on your free Amazon Prime trial. And if you see any good deals pop up in the mean time, you'll have free one-day shipping ready to roll.

If you're in need of a little extra money for the holidays, Amazon now makes it extremely easy to trade in your phone, Fire tablet, Kindle, Fire TV or textbooks.

Not only will we be keeping this post updated frequently during the big sale days themselves, this post will link out to all of our gift guides this year. If you want to know our top picks for kids, fellow nerds and more, keep checking in throughout November and December. Simply drag this link to your bookmark bar: Digg Black Friday.

Whether you use Amazon Wishlists or prefer the simplicity of your Notes app, keeping a running list of your high-priority items is important for proper bargain hunting.

Every year, the heaviest discounts on Amazon are found in the time-limited lightning deals. Don't let your out of date payment or shipping information trip you up when it comes time to buy the perfect gift — update your personal info ahead of time.

If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.