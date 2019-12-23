If you scored loads of gift cards over the holidays, here are a few of our favorite ways to spend them in the lead up to the new year.

Catch Up On Comics

Ready to deep dive into some great comics? Take this opportunity to explore some of our faves like "Life Is Strange," "Watchmen," "Star Wars: Darth Vader" and "The Walking Dead."

Play Our Games Of The Year

So many incredible games came out this year, and a nice slow winter break is the perfect time to sit back and play what you missed. Here are just a few of the games that made our game of the year lists: "Disco Elysium," "Fire Emblem: Three Houses," Life Is Strange 2," "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" and "Super Mario Maker 2."

Learn A New Language

Looking to branch out, and learn something new for 2020? Take this opportunity to use Rosetta Stone to learn Spanish, Italian, German or French. Or, ya know, you could try your hand at Duolingo.

Learn To Cook

Make the new year taste great with our most-used cookery books: "Japan: The Cookbook," "How To Cook Everything," "Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat" and "Binging With Babish." Or maybe you could just binge some Bon Appétit.

Get Swole

Want to establish an exercise routine for the new year? Pick up some weights, an exercise bike, a yoga mat, or a fitness tracker. Keep at it for a few months, and before you know it, you'll feel pretty darn great.

We wrote up quite a few gift guides this year, so you'll find plenty of other ways to spend your money as well.

