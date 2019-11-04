With the arrival of the winter months, our drinking habits change. The days grow darker, and so do our booze selections. Clear summertime liquors move to the back of the shelf in favor of seasonal favorites like whisky, rum and red wine (preferably mulled).

Well, that's the conventional wisdom, anyway. But it doesn't have to be like that. Gin may be a summertime favorite, with its bright botanical notes that pair perfectly with beach air and warm breezes, but there's more to this misunderstood liquor than cooling down by the poolside. Gin can be a perfect drink for these gloomy winter months — you just need to know how to approach it.

After years of scrupulous daily research, I've put together a detailed list of gins that will help keep you warm during the gloomy months surrounding New Year's. Whether you're looking for gins whose flavors pair well with traditional holiday foods or simply selections with warmer, richer botanicals, let these recommendations keep your spirits lively (and clear) until spring rolls around again.

What are the flavors of winter? Cinnamon? Gingerbread? Pumpkin spice? Mt. Tam Terroir gin counters these tired holiday clichés by doing them one better: It tastes exactly like a Christmas tree. The word "terroir" describes the distinct botanical flavors of a place — the herbs, flowers and spices that grow there — and the terroir in this Terroir calls upon California's Marin headlines, from Muir Woods to Mount Tamalpais. This one-of-a-kind gin makes a perfect base for holiday and classic cocktails alike—its pine-heavy profile gives it a winter vibe, but at the same time, it emphasizes the traditional botanicals of gin.

Nolet's iconic creation doesn't bear much resemblance to the traditional London dry profile most people associate with gin. Its aroma has more floral notes. Its texture has greater viscosity. Its flavor plays down traditional juniper and citrus elements. It's an unusual gin, but its unique nature is its strength. With pronounced flavors of rose and peach, it's less of a summery drink than it is a drink you want to sip straight while snuggling under a blanket in front of a roaring fire. Despite its distinct profile, Nolet's Silver still has enough of a juniper bite to it that it still works in traditional gin cocktails... it simply infuses them with its own distinct personality.

Barrel-resting changes the entire nature of gin, and that's never been more evident than in this remarkable creation. While gin is normally a clear spirit, barrel-aging causes it to pick up an amber hue from prolonged contact with the oak — along with the flavor to match. Koval's Barrel Reserve Gin is arguably the best of the bunch, with a remarkably complex flavor profile resulting from the time it spends aging. You get the sharp botanical punch of Koval's zesty standard gin along with the woody mellowness of aged whisky. This is a sipping gin that'll warm you up on a chilly night. If bourbon has been feeling played out, freshen up your holiday party selections with this magnificent gin.

In some ways, gin doesn't get much more basic than Barr Hill. It takes gin back to its fundamentals with a recipe that incorporates only two botanical ingredients: The requisite juniper berries, and honey. Its sweet flavor profile makes it something similar to an Old Tom — but what an Old Tom! Honey has a richer, fuller, more dynamic flavor than the sugar that's normally used to create Old Tom gins. Its richness holds its own against flavorful holiday foods while also lending the gin remarkable complexity and variability. You'll find distinct tasting notes across different batches of Barr Hill, as the honey the distiller uses will have been derived from different flowers depending on the time of year. Like a holiday gift, you never know what a bottle of Barr Hill will bring until you open it up.

Sloe gin, which is flavored with macerated berries, is widely misunderstood — especially since the cheap, sugar-fortified brands you find on the shelves of US liquor shops typically taste like cough syrup. But a proper British sloe gin, like the one Hayman's offers, can be an eye-opening experience. Hayman's sloe gin tastes every bit as vibrant as its ruby red hue looks: Sipped straight, you'll notice hints of cherry, blackberry and fig, making it a marvelous after-dinner drink. (Who needs port, anyway?) But it's also a knockout in cocktails like a blackberry bramble. Or, hey: Just use it as a grown-up substitute for fruitcake.

Like Barr Hill, Death's Door pares its botanical mix down to the basics and emerges as a drink of remarkable subtlety and complexity. Consisting of winter wheat flavored with nothing more than juniper, coriander and fennel, Death's Door has an anise-like kick that balances out the traditional brightness of gin's flavor profile. It's a denser, earthier take on gin that feels perfectly suited to the cold winter months. Try it in a Last Word, or just sip it neat with a little blood orange zest as a perfect Winter Solstice palate-cleanser.

As you might expect from a book geared toward cocktails suited for the winter months, Winter Cocktails invests most of its energy into darker liquors. But it still pays respect to gin with some surprising (and delicious) recipes. These range from twists on old standards (a gin-based variant of the Hot Toddy) to the elegant English Rose. A down-to-basics intro section and some mouth-watering photography make this volume a mixology essential.

There's one sure-fire way to ensure your gin meets all your seasonal beverage requirements: Customize it with this botanical set, which contains eight different dried spices, herbs and flowers. It allows you to tweak any bottle of gin to perfectly suit your needs. Looking for a warmer flavor? Use peppercorns. Craving a touch of holiday spice? Try a dash of cinnamon. Want to create a more festive-looking tipple? The color-leeching properties of hibiscus petals will do the trick. Just add your pick of botanicals to a tea infusion bag and let it steep for a day or two to transform any bottle of gin into your own new invention. (You can even start from zero and use the juniper berries to upgrade a bottle of vodka into gin, if you like.) You'll want to do a little experimentation to fine-tune your recipes before committing a full bottle to the cause; a little bit of these botanicals can go a long way.

The gin and tonic may be the traditional drink of the summer months, but that doesn't mean it can't work in winter. You just need the right gin — and the right tonic. Fever-Tree's Aromatic Tonic sees the company's highly acclaimed mixers embrace the pink gin tradition — not modern pink gins, with their cloying artificial berry flavors, but the old-school rendition where the pink coloration came from a dash of Angostura bitters. With its savory profile, Fever Tree's Aromatic Tonic tastes heavier and more complex than standard tonic, giving that traditional beach blanket favorite the weight it needs to hold its own during the long, dark nights of winter.

