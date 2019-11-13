Oh My God, Please Listen To Sia's 'Chandelier' As Sung By Beloved Mario Character Toad
We can't speak. (Or hear anymore, for that matter.)
[Via Twitter]
New documents obtained by Motherboard show why the FBI raided the Area 51 insider's scientific supply company.
A roundup including Homestar Runner, The Critic web series, The End of the World, House of Cosbys, Salad Fingers, and more.
Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus's Glickenhaus Boot is an off-roader specifically built to run riot through the desert.
When your dreams literally come true.
On Wednesday, Ambassador Bill Taylor and deputy assistant secretary of state George Kent testified in a public impeachment hearing before the House Intelligence Committee.
Do men tip better than women? The truth is more complicated.
You've seen them tagged on merchandise in many stores but a lock picking expert reveals they're actually easy to get off in a snap.
The question is: how long do you think it took them?
While there's controversy surrounding the Starlink satellites, you can't deny this guy's enthusiasm.
How buying homes became a part of the American dream — and also a nightmare.
Politicon is like Twitter come to life, and it exposed me to the dangerous political emptiness haunting America.
How is the English muffin's gorgeous, fluffy, superior sister made? Welcome to Warburtons, Europe's biggest bakery.
For "maladaptive daydreamers," the fantasy worlds they generate gradually usurp reality — and going cold-turkey is an even worse option.
As you fly home for Thanksgiving, the last thing you want to think about is a medical emergency on the plane. But what happens if someone gets sick on a flight?
How the MV Lyubov Orlova, a cruise ship named for a Soviet movie star, met its end as a "cannibal rat-infested ghost ship" in the Atlantic.
This is one of those things that you don't need to know until the moment when you do need to know it.
In 2007, when the screenwriter Scott Z. Burns read a Vanity Fair story detailing how two American military psychologists had helped devise the "enhanced interrogation techniques" that the CIA used to torture captured terrorist suspects after the 9/11 attacks, he was fascinated.
The history lesson you didn't know you needed today: what to know about the modern classic before you watch it on Disney+.
If he wanted to play chicken, he sure picked the wrong opponent.
Disney+ launched this week, with HBO Max and NBC's Peacock soon to follow. With Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video already on the market, how can you choose between streamers? Here's a breakdown of each service's pros and cons.
What happened next in an N.J. courthouse threatened to change youth sports forever.
The fascinating reason why school bus roofs are always painted white.
It has new processors, better speakers, and a larger screen. The starting price is $2,399. But I know the most important question you have is whether the keyboard is any good. Reader: it is good.
In the far reaches of the country, tucked away near the ocean, some people are going out of their way to avoid the many pleasant things life has to offer. Online movies. Rich foods. Friendly conversations. Eye contact. No, these people are not monks. They're adherents of a different gospel: a hot new Silicon Valley lifestyle trend called dopamine fasting.
It seemed like a deal too good to be true. A new house — and potentially a whole new life — for sale in sunkissed rural Italy for the princely sum of just one euro, or little over a dollar.
There's more than one way to skin a chicken.
A new study says internet access shouldn't be an exploitable luxury good, but a basic, protected human right, free to those who can't afford it.
The asteroid was bigger and heavier than Mount Everest. What would happen if a similar one flew at us at 40,000 miles per hour?
At some gyms, there's only one type of bar, and it weighs 45 pounds, and that's all you need to know. But that's not the only type out there.
When a pattern called a charge density wave in a certain material is hit with a fast laser pulse, a whole new charge density wave is created — a highly ordered state, instead of the expected disorder. The surprising finding could help to reveal unseen properties in materials of all kinds.
If you're looking for the fastest route, straight lines are not the answer.
At first, pilots took the blame for crashes. The true cause, however, lay with the design. That lesson led us into our user-friendly age — but there's peril to come.
The ancient Olympics were abolished for corruption. A Los Angeles group called NOlympics is part of a global movement trying to end them again.
It's uncanny — and very unsettling.
New projections suggest up to 630 million people live in places that could be underwater by 2100, with more than half of those slipping under by 2050.
We all worry that everyone around us is happier, richer and more sexually experienced. But statistically, is that really the case? Let's crunch some numbers.
Life as we know it is forever changed.
On June 30th, a man fell from a plane on which he was a stowaway and landed in a London garden. Who was he?
"Venice is on its knees," the city's mayor said Wednesday.
Hanks is playing Mister Rogers in a new movie and is just as nice as you think he is. Please read this article anyway.
When life gives you snow, make snow art with your feet.
Mathematicians have figured out exactly how many moves it takes to randomize a 15 puzzle.
15 animators and artists from "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," "Bojack Horseman," "Rick and Morty," "Toy Story" and more remember their toughest gigs.
Online dating might not help you find the one. But the data from dating apps offers some tantalizing insights.