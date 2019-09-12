DRESSED TO IMPRESS

Digg · Updated:

The Senior class at North Farmington High School in Michigan have a yearly tradition where they allow students to take their ID photos dressed up in tribute to characters in popular culture — ranging from TV/movies to internet memes.

The class of 2020 brought their A-game, as the students tweeted out their IDs for the world to see. Check out some of our favorites below:

[Via Twitter]

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

UNITED WE STAN

nytimes.com
Political battles are waged through pop songs and novelty prayer candles and evocative emoji. Elizabeth Warren is cast as a “Harry Potter” character and Kamala Harris is sliced into a reaction GIF. This is democracy reimagined as celebrity fandom, and it is now a dominant mode of experiencing politics.