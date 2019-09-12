DRESSED TO IMPRESS
A Michigan High School Let Seniors Take Their Student ID Photos Dressed Up As Pop Culture Characters, And They Did Not Disappoint
The Senior class at North Farmington High School in Michigan have a yearly tradition where they allow students to take their ID photos dressed up in tribute to characters in popular culture — ranging from TV/movies to internet memes.
The class of 2020 brought their A-game, as the students tweeted out their IDs for the world to see. Check out some of our favorites below:
