The Senior class at North Farmington High School in Michigan have a yearly tradition where they allow students to take their ID photos dressed up in tribute to characters in popular culture — ranging from TV/movies to internet memes.

The class of 2020 brought their A-game, as the students tweeted out their IDs for the world to see. Check out some of our favorites below:

“Identity theft is not a joke Jim! Millions of families suffer every year!”#NFID20 pic.twitter.com/DLLIS8MhKP — Jordan (@JordanPaholak) September 12, 2019

Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it. #NFID20 @ferrisbueller pic.twitter.com/qYa9yHNvuZ — Dillon Sharp (@Di11Pickles) September 12, 2019

Didn’t they tell you I was a savage ? #NFID20 pic.twitter.com/MOXjNsxiJJ — Arris Jay (@daonlydoll) September 12, 2019

#NFID20 “TinkerBell would nearly die everytime she didn’t get enough attention.” Either that or my Senioritis pic.twitter.com/NEKrGAgBDP — lauren lucgjonaj (@LucgjonajLauren) September 12, 2019

[Via Twitter]