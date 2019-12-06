Want more stories like this?

AN INSIDE JOB

washingtonpost.com

"Heil Trump" and an anti-gay slur were scrawled on an Indiana church right after Trump's election. The investigation led to an unlikely suspect — and the discovery of a hate crime hoax.

OH NO ON THE OTHER SIDE

vice.com

As North American governments struggle to fight it, the robocall epidemic could already be changing how we use our phones. If you've stopped picking up, you're not alone.