An electric scooter was spotted riding on the Bay Bridge to the dismay of San Francisco commuters.

Grace Vorreuter tweeted video of the surreal moment, quipping, "What did I just see on the Bay Bridge?" The scootering scofflaw was identified as a tourist and according to KPIX, the California Highway Patrol issued him a citation after he exited off the bridge at Treasure Island. Watch the video below:



What did I just see on the bay bridge? pic.twitter.com/lSYej8ttXk — Grace Vorreuter (@gracevorreuter) October 31, 2019

[Via SFist]