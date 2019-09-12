If you’re thinking about moving abroad to a city to work, one of the most important factors to consider is the cost of living. Some cities like New York City and Zurich are known for their high costs of living, while others may be much more affordable and friendlier to your savings.

And if you’re curious about which cities are the most expensive, human resources consulting firm Mercer has come up with a ranking that takes account of the costs of 200 different goods and services of some of the most common assignment destinations for expatriate workers. According to Mercer, here are the top 10 most expensive cities:

Hong Kong Tokyo Singapore Seoul Zürich Shanghai Ashgabat, Turkmenistan Beijing New York City Shenzhen

Interestingly, eight out of 10 of the most expensive cities are Asian cities. Hong Kong is the most expensive city among the 209 cities Mercer has surveyed, with Tokyo following behind in second place.

Here’s also a graph from Mercer that shows the top five most expensive cities in different regions:

And if you’re curious about how much different goods cost in different cities, here’s a look at how the price of a coffee in Hong Kong compares to other cities, for instance:

