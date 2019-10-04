Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream, instead bouncing around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter: our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked, where we not only rank the funniest memes each week, we also keep a running top 10 of the best memes of 2019. Skip to that here.

For the week of September 30, we have a handful of contenders: Bill Hader Dancing, a Hail Mary football pass, Trump’s Nickelback tweet and the word “vibes.”

4. Bill Hader Dancing

The meme: Taken from a cut-for-time “Saturday Night Live” sketch from 2015, the Bill Hader dancing meme is a curious one. Here’s the sketch in question.

Sort of a funny sketch… but also sort of not? But Bill Hader is charming and good at what he does — in this case striking meme-y faces and poses — and so in the past couple of weeks, a few Twitter accounts have cropped up to pay tribute to him. @billhaderdancin has ammassed nearly 35,000 followers in less than a month, but only last week did it really pop off. The account regularly posts the same clip of Bill Hader’s dance moves from the above SNL sketch, but with different music laid over the top each time.

The examples:

monster mash

(spooky edition) pic.twitter.com/Ryz5SNdTvq — bill hader dancing to (@billhaderdancin) October 1, 2019

succession theme song pic.twitter.com/VNIUy2910q — bill hader dancing to (@billhaderdancin) October 1, 2019

spooky scary skeletons remix pic.twitter.com/gG84JMmFq0 — bill hader dancing to (@billhaderdancin) October 2, 2019

is this caucasian james pic.twitter.com/7Z0Wb0Ks2W — thicc saban (@jcbptnr) September 29, 2019

Verdict: Harmless fun, this kind of creator-centric meme doesn’t leave a lot of room for spectators to join in on the fun, but it is a quirky and funny thing. Bill Hader is also a likable character, so that makes the meme slightly more special. Still, this could be ripe for copyright takedown. And while that can make some memes funnier (***foreshadowing***) more often than not it just ruins the fun. Look out for more Hader memes, but don’t get your hopes too high. Fourth place.

3. The Cowboys And Saints Jump For A Hail Mary Pass

The meme: For Sunday Night Football this week, the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints clashed in a game that went down to the wire. In the end, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott tossed a Hail Mary of a pass to Amari Cooper, who was smothered by four New Orleans Saints defenders. That night, a small meme broke out, with sportsfans labeling Cooper as a wayward soul struggling to catch the ball/achieve a goal thanks to the obstacles that are the Saints.

The examples:

You can do things with this pic.twitter.com/VuPO957jGv — Paid man gets bored (@cjzero) September 30, 2019

Trying to reach your target audience pic.twitter.com/eXkz5ZiuyT — Matthew Kobach (@mkobach) September 30, 2019

is this how it works? pic.twitter.com/ZsFRzybl9O — ☆ Nukey @Comms. Open ☆ (@NuclearGhoul) September 30, 2019

I made this instead of doing my homework. pic.twitter.com/Ldqv6JhUtX — David (@FlareBanana) September 30, 2019

Verdict: Fun meme. The problem with these sports memes is there are so many opportunities for meme-able images in nearly every contest. This one is great, don’t get me wrong. Adversity like what Amari Cooper is dealing with in that frame is remarkable. But these sorts of memes just get tossed by the wayside so frequently, this will, unfortunately, be but a blip on any good sports meme lover’s radar. Third place this week.

2. Trump’s Nickelback Tweet

The meme: On Wednesday, President Trump tweeted an edit of the music video for the song “Photograph” by Nickelback, featuring an image of then-Vice President Joe Biden, son Hunter Biden and the president of Ukraine posing together. The video, captioned “LOOK AT THIS PHOTOGRAPH!” racked up thousands of likes and retweets until it was eventually taken down from the internet for violating copyright.

Here’s what the original tweet looked like before the lawyers got to it:

The examples:

did

did nickleback copyright strike the fucking President https://t.co/Ii7Y5dNkq9 — Punished Rock (@SpeaksAlien) October 3, 2019

Look at this photograph https://t.co/z2VuuEZWcT — jordan (@JordanUhl) October 2, 2019

nickelback is playing on npr — mary houlihan (@maryhoulie) October 3, 2019

Verdict: We talk a lot about the president, but one thing I tend to skip over is his meme ability. No, not his meme-worthiness, that’s something else. But Donald Trump’s nose for sniffing out and (having his staff) actually putting the work in to make a meme is second to none, as far as the executive branch goes.

This meme was magnified by having one of the all time meme bands actually issue a copyright takedown over the video. All in all, this yielded a truly magnificent meme event that will not get its due because the political news cycle moves too frickin’ fast. Excellent meme.

1. Vibes

The meme: “Vibes” is less of a specific meme and more of a movement, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be included here. A longtime staple of the 2010s’ internet culture, the word “vibes” is having a moment this week. Using it ironically to describe an ideal aesthetic or feeling is nearly as popular as authentic incantations of the five letter word. It helps that it’s one simple syllable and easily slips into commonly used phrases and references.

The examples:

fuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuccck. I started saying “vibes” on very rare occasions when I felt the irony was clear and now I just say it — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) September 22, 2019

mike’s hard vibes — wilson (@MediumWilly) October 3, 2019

The Lonely Stoner Seems To Free His Vibes At Night — nick (@nickpaii) October 2, 2019

this dude was vibing so hard back in the day pic.twitter.com/1b65Bt5rVN — eric curtin (@dubstep4dads) October 3, 2019

The Hills Have Vibes — gamer girl (@userjaymes) September 29, 2019

life is a vibeway im gonna vibe it all vibe long — Beans After Dark (@goodbeanalt) October 3, 2019

throwing up is just your stomach acid doing a vibe check — dirt prince (@pant_leg) September 30, 2019

people tell u not to kill spiders but what if the spider is killing the vibe — James (@CaucasianJames) September 30, 2019

Verdict: The meme of the week, “vibes” has been slowly making a lexical comeback over the last year or so. It’s a nebulous concept, so I ask you one thing: keep an eye out for the vibes. If you’re lucky, you might catch a good one.

Click each entry on the ranking to see when it debuted.

The Queen’s power is beginning to wane, but she still occupies the meme throne.

me convincing my editor

myself that my vs reading

writing is good my draft pic.twitter.com/5KVb0zljqX — jonny sun (@jonnysun) September 25, 2019

Like staying on top of your memes? I could never blame you. Sign up for our new Weekly Meme Roundup newsletter to get the week’s best memes sent directly to your inbox.