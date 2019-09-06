This Week’s Best Memes, Ranked
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream, instead bouncing around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.
Enter: our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked, where we not only rank the funniest memes each week, we also keep a running top 10 of the best memes of 2019. Skip to that here.
For the week of September 2, we have a handful of contenders: ur single to me, Brexit Memes, armed robber memes, stop talking shit and the Jeremy Renner app.
5. Armed Robber memes
The meme: A script meme about us giving in to our dumbest instincts even when it doesn’t suit us. Picture this: an intruder is in your house and you’re hiding under the bed. What would they have to say to get you to make a peep?
The examples:
Verdict: Man, these script memes are tired. This one will not crack this week’s top ten.
4. Stop Talking Shit
The meme: A classic sneak attack, this is a simple fill-in-the-blanks meme with a couple of extra moving parts to keep it interesting. It begins with a call for civility, and by the time it’s over, if you look closely, you’ll notice a subtle dig at one of the items on the list of things on which you’re supposedly calling a ceasefire. Here, look:
The examples:
Verdict: Solid meme with room to innovate. This is the difference between a crappy script meme and a Fun Time Had By All™ on Twitter. Good meme.
3. Brexit Memes
The meme: The UK’s Parliament erupted this week over discussions about Brexit. We rounded up some very specific memes featuring pro-Brexit MP Jacob Rees-Mogg, but there are a lot of jokes on the web about Brexit, in general, this week, and a lot of them are great.
The examples:
Verdict: The non-developments of Brexit are a pain to follow, but whenever there are genuine excitement and movement, the Brits sure do know how to say and do stuff that makes for meme-able moments. Good memes!
2. Ur Single To Me
The meme: Born on Black Twitter in Spring 2019, the premise for this joke has barely budged as it has grown in popularity: even if you’re in a relationship you’re actually still single. This could be for a myriad of reasons, and all of them are explained as more folks tweet it out with their own twists.
The examples:
Verdict: This is a meme that’s been bubbling up for a long time, and it’s finally reached a fever pitch. Have a fun time with these because they’re probably on their way out generally, but these also might never really taper off. A simple, funny joke!
1. The Jeremy Renner App
The meme: Okay. In 2017, a social network of sorts called Jeremy Renner hit the app stores. Ostensibly a place for Jeremy Renner fans to discuss Jeremy Renner, it’s been a sort of slow-burn phenomenon.
This week, the Jeremy Renner app shut down. You can read eulogies for the service on Mel and GQ, or you can simply enjoy the memes that came out of the whole thing.
The examples:
Verdict: Perfect memes for a perfect internet moment. Jeremy Renner’s odd self-titled app unraveling to the point of death is hilarious. While the app might be scrubbed from the internet forever, our memories of it will remain intact, thanks in part to these incredibly dumb-but-still-funny jokes.
The Official Josco™ 2019 Meme Power Ranking
Click each entry on the ranking to see when it debuted.
- The Girl Drinking Kombucha Reaction GIF
- Popeyes Memes
- The Jeremy Renner App
- Ur Single To Me
- Wife/Wife Guy Memes
- Brexit Memes
- SpongeBob Heading Out
- Stop Talking Shit
- “I Think You Should Leave” Memes
- Bigger Than Before
We’ve got a new queen of the memes, and she drinks kombucha.
