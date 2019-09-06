Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream, instead bouncing around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter: our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked, where we not only rank the funniest memes each week, we also keep a running top 10 of the best memes of 2019. Skip to that here.

For the week of September 2, we have a handful of contenders: ur single to me, Brexit Memes, armed robber memes, stop talking shit and the Jeremy Renner app.

5. Armed Robber memes

The meme: A script meme about us giving in to our dumbest instincts even when it doesn’t suit us. Picture this: an intruder is in your house and you’re hiding under the bed. What would they have to say to get you to make a peep?

The examples:

Me, a journalist, hiding under the bed:



Armed robber:



Me:



Armed robber:



Me:



Armed robber: Can’t believe the Amazon is burning and the MSM is completely ignoring it.



Me: WHERE DID YOU HEAR ABOUT IT THEN??? — Oliver Sachgau (@sachgau) September 3, 2019

Me, hiding under the bed:



Armed robber:



Me:



Armed robber: Valjean, at last, we see each other plain



me: *sweats profusely*



armed robber: Monsieur Le Maire, you’ll wear a different chain



Me: BEFORE YOU SAY ANOTHER WORD JAVERT — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) September 3, 2019

Me, a depressed person, hiding under the bed



Armed Robber:



Me:



Armed Robber: I see you



Me: I’ve waited ages for someone to say that *sobs* https://t.co/aGaLShhD7X — Petra Newman (@merlinslaugh) September 2, 2019

Verdict: Man, these script memes are tired. This one will not crack this week’s top ten.

4. Stop Talking Shit

The meme: A classic sneak attack, this is a simple fill-in-the-blanks meme with a couple of extra moving parts to keep it interesting. It begins with a call for civility, and by the time it’s over, if you look closely, you’ll notice a subtle dig at one of the items on the list of things on which you’re supposedly calling a ceasefire. Here, look:

The examples:

STOP talking shit about different US cities



New York is INSPIRING



Los Angeles is ICONIC



Chicago is MAGNIFICENT



DC is HISTORIC



Philadelphia



San Francisco is CUTTING EDGE — maf (@matt_digs) September 2, 2019

STOP talking shit about different NFC North teams



The Vikings are STRONG



The Bears are POWERFUL



The Lions



The Packers are EXCITING — Andrew (@Gucci_Gotch) September 4, 2019

STOP pitting different young NBA stars against each other.



Luka Doncic is AMAZING.



Jayson Tatum is REMARKABLE.



De'Aaron Fox is ELECTRIFYING.



Donovan Mitchell.



Devin Booker is PHENOMENAL. — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) September 4, 2019

STOP talking shit about different fields of physics



Classical mechanics is BEAUTIFUL



Relativity is ENLIGHTENING



Quantum mechanics is FASCINATING



Particle physics is EXCITING



Thermodynamics



Astrophysics is INSPIRING — Bob Knighton (@knighton_bob) September 4, 2019

STOP talking shit about different modes of transport:



Trains are EFFICIENT



Trams are HISTORIC



Buses are FLEXIBLE



Scooters are SLEEK



Cars



Bikes are HEALTHY — Alon (@alon_levy) September 6, 2019

Verdict: Solid meme with room to innovate. This is the difference between a crappy script meme and a Fun Time Had By All™ on Twitter. Good meme.

3. Brexit Memes

The meme: The UK’s Parliament erupted this week over discussions about Brexit. We rounded up some very specific memes featuring pro-Brexit MP Jacob Rees-Mogg, but there are a lot of jokes on the web about Brexit, in general, this week, and a lot of them are great.

The examples:

Farewell to Boris Johnson’s brother Jack, Britain will mourn for the loss of his laid-back acoustic jams — pixelatedboat aka “mr tweets” (@pixelatedboat) September 5, 2019

corbyn chuckled. “you mean the brexit emeralds?” — fuck the government and fuck boris (@charmada) September 4, 2019

It would be very hard to be more at it than they currently are — Are the Brits at it again? (@BritsWatch) September 5, 2019

Verdict: The non-developments of Brexit are a pain to follow, but whenever there are genuine excitement and movement, the Brits sure do know how to say and do stuff that makes for meme-able moments. Good memes!

2. Ur Single To Me

The meme: Born on Black Twitter in Spring 2019, the premise for this joke has barely budged as it has grown in popularity: even if you’re in a relationship you’re actually still single. This could be for a myriad of reasons, and all of them are explained as more folks tweet it out with their own twists.

The examples:

if ur dating a boy ur single to me. Tf they gon do to me?? Lie?? — 𝖆𝖑𝖒𝖔𝖓𝖉𝖒𝖎𝖑𝖐𝖍𝖚𝖓𝖓𝖎 (@almondmilkhunni) September 4, 2019

if you're dating a lesbian you're single to me. what's she gonna do, remain your lifelong friend after the break-up and drive you to the airport when i can't? — wiccan't u leave me alone already (@saintknives) September 5, 2019

if you're dating you're single to me. relationships are a social construct — mate (@AlwaysAButt) September 3, 2019

if ur single, ur still dating to me.

wtf am i gonna do? be vulnerable? — average joe (@jazz_inmypants) September 3, 2019

if ur dating me ur single to me 😂 what tf am I gonna do? what tf am I gonna do. I’ve never felt like this and I’m scared — beks-a-million (@hollabekgrl) September 2, 2019

Verdict: This is a meme that’s been bubbling up for a long time, and it’s finally reached a fever pitch. Have a fun time with these because they’re probably on their way out generally, but these also might never really taper off. A simple, funny joke!

1. The Jeremy Renner App

The meme: Okay. In 2017, a social network of sorts called Jeremy Renner hit the app stores. Ostensibly a place for Jeremy Renner fans to discuss Jeremy Renner, it’s been a sort of slow-burn phenomenon.

This week, the Jeremy Renner app shut down. You can read eulogies for the service on Mel and GQ, or you can simply enjoy the memes that came out of the whole thing.

The examples:

Jeremy Renner just wanted to create a fun, safe space on the web for Jeremy Renner fans to connect, and you monsters ruined it. — Will Sloan, the 6ix Dad (@WillSloanEsq) September 4, 2019

That scene in ENDGAME where Jeremy Renner and Scarlett Johansson wrestle to be the one that throws themself off a cliff seems to be happening irl this week — andrew woods (@JimJarmuschHair) September 5, 2019

incredible moment for the font "bradley hand," which i used for all my diary entries when i was 11 years old https://t.co/JZSD5qD2T4 — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) September 4, 2019

Remake THE SOCIAL NETWORK about the Jeremy Renner app — Russell Goldman (@russelltweetz) September 4, 2019

Jeremy Renner is the White Claw of celebrities — Gabriella Paiella (@GMPaiella) September 4, 2019

my wife and I announced our divorce on the official jeremy renner app pic.twitter.com/JXaG1mpqxN — unlicensed professional (@KrangTNelson) September 5, 2019

how do all of you remember who so many different celebrities are. i just had to google who jeremy renner is and was stunned to learn he is not, in fact, jason sudeikis — julia reinstein 🚡 (@juliareinstein) September 4, 2019

Verdict: Perfect memes for a perfect internet moment. Jeremy Renner’s odd self-titled app unraveling to the point of death is hilarious. While the app might be scrubbed from the internet forever, our memories of it will remain intact, thanks in part to these incredibly dumb-but-still-funny jokes.

Click each entry on the ranking to see when it debuted.

We’ve got a new queen of the memes, and she drinks kombucha.

$35 plus $5 for $40 with free

shipping Shipping pic.twitter.com/EF0wjB7YPM — ★ 🆃🆁🅰🅲🅴 ★ (@lowkeytrace) September 4, 2019

Like staying on top of your memes? I could never blame you. Sign up for our new Weekly Meme Roundup newsletter to get the week’s best memes sent directly to your inbox.

