This Week’s Funniest Memes, Ranked
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream, instead bouncing around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.
Enter: our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked, where we not only rank the funniest memes each week, we also keep a running top 10 of the best memes of 2019. Skip to that here.
For the week of September 13, we have a handful of contenders: Jonah Hill dropping his coffee, Cultural Impact, tk and tk.
4. Jonah Hill Dropping His Coffee
The meme: Paparazzi took this photo of movie star and general Millennial icon Jonah Hill right as his iced coffee detached from its lit and fell to its death. Folks around the internet have taken to labeling the photo, as it is a great example of catching the exact moment things take a turn south.
The examples:
Verdict: My younger, more naive self would say “this meme is on the rise, look out for it in the future, for it has great potential.” That’s half true! This is a really funny image and it has a lot of meme potential. Unfortunately, like so, so many memes (Kobe Bryant roasting his 7th grade basketball team, Timothee Chalamet sloppily making out with Lily Rose Depp) this one likely won’t ever grow big enough to generate the bellyaching internet laughs it deserves. That’s just how things go! Excellent meme, fourth place this week.
3. Caroline Calloway Memes
The meme: I am woefully underqualified to explain the Caroline Calloway moment, so I recruited my colleague Pang-Chieh Ho (Digg’s scam correspondent) for a brief synopsis on the insanity.
She explains:
An Instagram influencer known for her lengthy, intimate posts, Calloway gained notoriety earlier this year when a worldwide tour of hers fell through in a disastrous fashion reminiscent of Fyre Fest. The reason why Twitter became ablaze with news about Calloway again this week was that The Cut published a highly-anticipated exposé by Calloway’s former best friend Natalie Beach detailing how she was Calloway’s ghost writer and had essentially written the Instagram captions that helped catapult Calloway’s status to a famous Instagram influencer. Some of the details of the article, including Calloway’s obsession with Yale and a birthday gift that Beach had given Calloway — three dinner plates with the Yale crest, plates which Calloway later claimed was stolen from her apartment — have been seized by Twitter users and become ripe meme fodder.
Thanks, Pang-Chieh. Check out her roundups of the internet’s best scam stories here.
The examples:
Verdict: As an internet story, Caroline Calloway has been heating up for a long time. But as far as visceral, tangible elements to meme, there has always been something lacking. With a direct infusion of a bunch of insane details thanks to New York Mag and Calloway’s ghostwriter, we finally got the necessary materials for good memeage. These will blow over, but they’re a fun time while they’re here.
2. The iPhone 11
The meme: This week Apple announced a new fleet of iPhones. Among them is the iPhone 11 and if you’re interested in reading about that you can take a look at our blog here.
But I know what you’re really looking for: memes! And if that’s the case then the joke is unfortunately on both of us because we also have a dedicated blog for this week’s iPhone memes, which you can see here.
How could the internet resist poking fun at Apple’s new goofy-looking, three-camera’d slab of aluminum and glass and the reality that millions will still buy it anyway? It couldn’t. And they absolutely will. Enjoy a few more memes about it.
The examples:
Verdict: As long as Apple makes iPhones, people will buy them. And as long as millions of people carry these bricks around in their pockets, they will be memeable. These are not the most inspired Apple memes we’ve ever seen, but the sheer number is impressive.
1. Cultural Impact Graphs
The meme: An ASCII meme that’s taken off on Twitter, the Cultural Impact graph meme is a simple one. Compare the cultural impact of two things: usually one famous, boring thing and one obscure, cool thing. Which one had more cultural impact really?
The examples:
Verdict: Simple and ripe for iteration, this is an easy-to-replicate meme that has been put through the ringer this week and yet there are still new and funny examples being posted every minute. Eventually this will run out of steam, but unlike poor uncaffienated Jonah Hill, that will likely only be after all its potential has been completed exhausted.
The Official Josco™ 2019 Meme Power Ranking
Click each entry on the ranking to see when it debuted.
- The Girl Drinking Kombucha Reaction GIF
- UR Single To Me
- Cultural Impact
- Stop Talking Shit
- Popeyes Memes
- iPhone 11 Memes
- Caroline Calloway
- SpongeBob Heading Out
- Wife/Wife Guy Memes
- Jonah Hill Dropping His Coffee
How do you measure the cultural impact of the most perfect reaction GIF ever?
Like staying on top of your memes? I could never blame you. Sign up for our new Weekly Meme Roundup newsletter to get the week’s best memes sent directly to your inbox.