4. Jonah Hill Dropping His Coffee

The meme: Paparazzi took this photo of movie star and general Millennial icon Jonah Hill right as his iced coffee detached from its lit and fell to its death. Folks around the internet have taken to labeling the photo, as it is a great example of catching the exact moment things take a turn south.

The examples:

My therapist: so how’s life? You holding it together?



Me: pic.twitter.com/0ss8oQPto8 — 1984’s George Whorewell (@EwdatsGROSS) September 12, 2019

me and the grip i have on reality pic.twitter.com/O38ALQAPc1 — follow me only if you're sad (@peedekaf) September 11, 2019

omg jonah hill look out you’re dropping your coffee oh no he has airpods in he can’t hear us oh god oh fuck https://t.co/sNr0KFHFka — phil (@warmfourloko) September 11, 2019

Verdict: My younger, more naive self would say “this meme is on the rise, look out for it in the future, for it has great potential.” That’s half true! This is a really funny image and it has a lot of meme potential. Unfortunately, like so, so many memes (Kobe Bryant roasting his 7th grade basketball team, Timothee Chalamet sloppily making out with Lily Rose Depp) this one likely won’t ever grow big enough to generate the bellyaching internet laughs it deserves. That’s just how things go! Excellent meme, fourth place this week.

3. Caroline Calloway Memes

The meme: I am woefully underqualified to explain the Caroline Calloway moment, so I recruited my colleague Pang-Chieh Ho (Digg’s scam correspondent) for a brief synopsis on the insanity.

She explains:

An Instagram influencer known for her lengthy, intimate posts, Calloway gained notoriety earlier this year when a worldwide tour of hers fell through in a disastrous fashion reminiscent of Fyre Fest. The reason why Twitter became ablaze with news about Calloway again this week was that The Cut published a highly-anticipated exposé by Calloway’s former best friend Natalie Beach detailing how she was Calloway’s ghost writer and had essentially written the Instagram captions that helped catapult Calloway’s status to a famous Instagram influencer. Some of the details of the article, including Calloway’s obsession with Yale and a birthday gift that Beach had given Calloway — three dinner plates with the Yale crest, plates which Calloway later claimed was stolen from her apartment — have been seized by Twitter users and become ripe meme fodder.

Thanks, Pang-Chieh. Check out her roundups of the internet’s best scam stories here.

The examples:

me: has never heard of miss caroline calloway



my brain at 1am on a tuesday: but what the fuck happened to those yale plates?? pic.twitter.com/UkNoO5bHDP — S (@Miss_Sinha27) September 11, 2019

this caroline calloway story is white twitters popeye sandwich — Desus Nice (@desusnice) September 11, 2019

Well, I'd like to see ol Caroline Calloway wriggle her way out of THIS jam!

*Caroline wriggles her way out of the jam easily*

Ah! Well. Nevertheless, — aaron (@aaronshapiro) September 10, 2019

I Stole The Yale Plates



And now I want to share my side of the story. — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) September 10, 2019

Where the fuck are the Yale plates — Alexis “Bring Back Bunheads” Wilson (@sassyblackdiva) September 10, 2019

I hope Caroline Calloway knows that even when the whole world is against you, there is a group that will always welcome you and we’re called Juggalos. — Slendermommy (@molls) September 11, 2019

HARRIS: we need to address the elephant in the room: Caroline Calloway. My admin—



BIDEN: I would never have associated with her in the first place



SANDERS: excuse me, the goal should be to empower the Natalies in our influencer economy



YANG: where are the Yale plates — tony (@sadvil) September 13, 2019

What happened to me — Yale Plates (@yale_plates) September 11, 2019

Verdict: As an internet story, Caroline Calloway has been heating up for a long time. But as far as visceral, tangible elements to meme, there has always been something lacking. With a direct infusion of a bunch of insane details thanks to New York Mag and Calloway’s ghostwriter, we finally got the necessary materials for good memeage. These will blow over, but they’re a fun time while they’re here.

2. The iPhone 11

The meme: This week Apple announced a new fleet of iPhones. Among them is the iPhone 11 and if you’re interested in reading about that you can take a look at our blog here.

But I know what you’re really looking for: memes! And if that’s the case then the joke is unfortunately on both of us because we also have a dedicated blog for this week’s iPhone memes, which you can see here.

How could the internet resist poking fun at Apple’s new goofy-looking, three-camera’d slab of aluminum and glass and the reality that millions will still buy it anyway? It couldn’t. And they absolutely will. Enjoy a few more memes about it.

The examples:

New: This is what the new iPhone looks like

_______

I O O |

I o . |

I |

I |

I______I — Caroline Haskins (@carolineha_) September 10, 2019

new iphone looks sick pic.twitter.com/5nwTqS4pAR — viking (@notviking) September 11, 2019

if you’re dating an iPhone user you’re single to me. what they gunna do? stay loyal even though they stopped feeling excited years ago? — jaboukie? (@jaboukie) September 12, 2019

Ok I’ll bite: what’s Apple Computers? — Bryan Menegus (@BryanDisagrees) September 10, 2019

How Apple advertises their phone cameras vs the last photo I actually took using my phone. pic.twitter.com/czgfJ2Hs3o — PJ Vogt (@PJVogt) September 10, 2019

iphone X iphone 11 pic.twitter.com/S4Pb2VeUlh — tombo da farrah (@shantayficagay) September 12, 2019

Verdict: As long as Apple makes iPhones, people will buy them. And as long as millions of people carry these bricks around in their pockets, they will be memeable. These are not the most inspired Apple memes we’ve ever seen, but the sheer number is impressive.

1. Cultural Impact Graphs

The meme: An ASCII meme that’s taken off on Twitter, the Cultural Impact graph meme is a simple one. Compare the cultural impact of two things: usually one famous, boring thing and one obscure, cool thing. Which one had more cultural impact really?

The examples:

Cultural Impact:



█

█

█

█ ＿

Playboi The

Carti Beatles — LILAFRIMANE (@LORAFRIMANEE) April 25, 2019

cultural impact:



█

█

█

█ ＿

lofi-hiphop the

anime girl beatles — ashe (@miIfjk) September 8, 2019

cultural impact:



█

█

█

█ ＿

that episode the

of the office beatles

where ryan

started the

fire — rocket (@tweetsbyrocket) September 9, 2019

cultural impact:



█

█

█

█ ＿

socialist capitalist

dogs pigs — socialist dog facts (@SocDogFacts) September 10, 2019

Cultural impact :



█

█

█

█ ＿

Dril All Conservative

media — Liv (@LivvyFanon) September 9, 2019

cultural impact:



█

█

█

█ ＿

hey! (hey) all other

what a lyrics

wonderful

kind of day

if we can

learn to

work and play

and get along

with each other — rocket (@tweetsbyrocket) September 10, 2019

cultural impact:



█

█

█

█ ＿

ms. pac man every other

feminist — dirt prince (@pant_leg) September 9, 2019

cultural impact:



█

█

█

█ ＿

big time rush british bug band — mate (@AlwaysAButt) September 9, 2019

cultural impact:



█

█

█

█ ＿

fairy godmothers the national

holding out anthem

for a hero

from shrek 2 — absolute moron (@skinkshame) September 10, 2019

how to get a gf:



█

█

█

█ ＿

tweeting

i want a gf talking to a

girl — want a gf (@plsfindmeagf) September 10, 2019

cultural impact:



█

█

█

█ ＿

manny wearing abstinence

a thong only

on degrassi sex education — jaboukie? (@jaboukie) September 10, 2019

cultural impact:



█

█

█

█ ＿

saying war

"hoes mad" — lil uzi hurt (@LameAsChris) September 9, 2019

cultural impact:



█

█

█

█ ＿

you telling me the industrial

a shrimp fried revolution

this rice — blondie wasabi (@bIondiewasabi) September 10, 2019

Verdict: Simple and ripe for iteration, this is an easy-to-replicate meme that has been put through the ringer this week and yet there are still new and funny examples being posted every minute. Eventually this will run out of steam, but unlike poor uncaffienated Jonah Hill, that will likely only be after all its potential has been completed exhausted.

How do you measure the cultural impact of the most perfect reaction GIF ever?

cultural impact:



█

█

█

█ ＿

Kombucha girl the

Brittany Broski beatles — sad cowboy (@SaddestCowboy_) September 9, 2019

