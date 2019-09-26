Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream, instead bouncing around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

5. Flowchart Memes

The meme: A super simple ASCII template, you might have seen this flowchart meme floating around Twitter this week. The flowchart has two branching paths, one that ends with “Good Job” and one that ends with “Grow The Fuck Up.” That’s it, that’s the joke.

The examples:

Do you hate capitalism?

_____|_____

| |

Yes No

| |

Good Grow

Job The Fuck

Up — Liv (@LivvyFanon) September 25, 2019

Do you eat pussy?

_____|_____

| |

Yes No

| |

Good Grow

Job The Fuck

Up — The Drunk Jake (@TheDrunkJake) September 24, 2019

Verdict: This meme stinks. Complete ass. Blows chunks. Not funny, not creative, not original. It’s nothing. I’m not even exactly sure why I’m including it on this list. But the two biggest examples from this week racked up a cumulative 170,000 likes on Twitter, so it seems like someone needs to hear this: these flowchart memes are not good. Grow The Fuck Up!

4. Joker Movie Memes

The meme: With the Joaquin Phoenix “Joker” movie still a week away from most theaters— the film opens October 4 — the only thing excited fans (and non-fans can do is build hype. And one way folks are doing that is by meme-ing the shit out of images from the movie’s trailer. Most of the jokes revolve around Phoenix’s character’s clown makeup and the question of whether or not the film about incels.

The examples:

Anonymously telling her to kill herself and then dming "people are sickos, I'm here if you ever need to talk" pic.twitter.com/3GPkw04Gwa — honest jabe (@jaynooch) September 25, 2019

I am concerned about the release of the joker. When That 70s show came out in the 90s many “copycat red Formans” tried to put their foot in my ass — Jon Millstein (@jmillstein) September 25, 2019

the joker isn’t an incel bc i’ve fucked him — helen (@helen) September 26, 2019

Verdict: Thanks to Heath Ledger’s iconic performance in 2008’s “The Dark Knight” (and especially the “everyone loses their minds” line) the Joker has been a mainstay in online and meme culture for over a decade. The new memes are good. Some of them are great actually! But there’s nothing exactly groundbreaking here. Fourth place in an admittedly stacked week for memes.

3. Hannibal Buress’ Hands

The meme: The beginning of this meme actually traces back to July when a heavily edited video of comedian Hannibal Buress examining his own hands made the rounds on Twitter. The video was even shared by Buress himself on July 29. Then, the meme went cold until a handful of new tweets using the video popped up this week. Folks on Twitter (and elsewhere) use the meme as a sort of reaction video for times when your hands are/seem absurdly powerful.

The examples:

When I put my I <3 Boobies bracelet on for the first time in High School pic.twitter.com/rfuQecnWYG — Looks Like Peter Pan (@ThyArtIsMemes) September 26, 2019

How I feel when I quote a tweet and ruin someone’s mentions pic.twitter.com/qTTKQ0WPBc — . (@goodmiad) September 25, 2019

when u choking her during sex but then she die



pic.twitter.com/8WjNGBzocC — blondie wasabi (@bIondiewasabi) September 25, 2019

Verdict: Funny memes. It’s good this meme got a revival because it certainly didn’t reach its full potential earlier this year. And while it’s a hyper-specific joke that likely doesn’t have that much further to go, I’m glad it got to make a meme-y little character arc.

2. Untitled Goose Game

The meme: Earlier this week an indie game called “Untitled Goose Game” hit digital shelves for a bunch of different gaming platforms and nearly immediately achieved meme status. If you couldn’t tell from its irreverent anti-title, “Untitled Goose Game” is a hilarious indie puzzle game that puts the player in the driver’s seat of a goose hell-bent on causing mayhem to an innocent village. It’s great, relatable, and extremely meme-able.

The examples:

how do i get this tattooed onto my body as quickly as possible pic.twitter.com/HqGnHngCoA — the sexy glitter cat from the cats (2019) trailer (@kittynouveau) September 25, 2019

I Have No Beak, But I Must Honk — slime pupy (@davidlonch) September 26, 2019

if you can’t handle you dont

me at my deserve me

at my pic.twitter.com/pS7i8d31DT — rae paoletta (@PAYOLETTER) September 26, 2019

oh no pic.twitter.com/Jh5lUrJofg — Celsius Game Studios (@celsiusgs) September 26, 2019

Verdict: Like “Avengers” trailers and everything Drake does, this game was designed in a lab to be meme-able. Every aspect from the game — from the simple art style to the dedicated button for producing a “honk” sound effect — is as recognizable as it is inherently funny. If I had to guess, I would say there will be many more “Untitled Goose Game” memes. Try to get yourself as prepared as you can.

1. No One Can Have Both

The meme: No one/boy/man/woman can have both/all/any of these things: … then you list the things. That’s how this meme works, which is useful information this week because slight variations on this simple meme have gone mega viral on Twitter and Instagram over and over and over this week.

The examples:

no one has both:



1. a sense of humor

2. dopamine — Skoog (@Skoog) September 24, 2019

nobody has all 2



1. pre-martial sex

2. entrance into heaven — kelly (@BoyYeetsWorld) September 24, 2019

No one is both:



-coming out of their cage

-doin just fine — 1984’s George Whorewell (@EwdatsGROSS) September 24, 2019

no girl has all 2:

– jeans that properly fit her waist

– jeans that properly fit her legs — trish (@ULTRAGLOSS) September 24, 2019

no man has all three:



• a love for acting

• a tattoo of an eye on his ankle

• the baudelaire fortune — viking (@notviking) September 24, 2019

no boy has all 3:

– a top sheet

– more than one pillow

– a bed frame — Maybe: Brooke💕 (@SmackTownBoss) September 22, 2019

Verdict: Excellent memes. There’s a ton of room for switching things up, including limitless punchlines. This is the kind of meme where you can make a point and a joke, a rarity in 2019’s meme landscape. Five stars, A+, top marks in a stellar week for internet content.

