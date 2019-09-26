This Week’s Top Memes, Ranked
Enter: our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked, where we not only rank the funniest memes each week, we also keep a running top 10 of the best memes of 2019. Skip to that here.
For the week of September 23, we have a handful of contenders: the Untitled Goose Game, Joker Movie memes, No One Has Both, Flowchart Memes and Hannibal Buress’ Hands.
5. Flowchart Memes
The meme: A super simple ASCII template, you might have seen this flowchart meme floating around Twitter this week. The flowchart has two branching paths, one that ends with “Good Job” and one that ends with “Grow The Fuck Up.” That’s it, that’s the joke.
Verdict: This meme stinks. Complete ass. Blows chunks. Not funny, not creative, not original. It’s nothing. I’m not even exactly sure why I’m including it on this list. But the two biggest examples from this week racked up a cumulative 170,000 likes on Twitter, so it seems like someone needs to hear this: these flowchart memes are not good. Grow The Fuck Up!
4. Joker Movie Memes
The meme: With the Joaquin Phoenix “Joker” movie still a week away from most theaters— the film opens October 4 — the only thing excited fans (and non-fans can do is build hype. And one way folks are doing that is by meme-ing the shit out of images from the movie’s trailer. Most of the jokes revolve around Phoenix’s character’s clown makeup and the question of whether or not the film about incels.
Verdict: Thanks to Heath Ledger’s iconic performance in 2008’s “The Dark Knight” (and especially the “everyone loses their minds” line) the Joker has been a mainstay in online and meme culture for over a decade. The new memes are good. Some of them are great actually! But there’s nothing exactly groundbreaking here. Fourth place in an admittedly stacked week for memes.
3. Hannibal Buress’ Hands
The meme: The beginning of this meme actually traces back to July when a heavily edited video of comedian Hannibal Buress examining his own hands made the rounds on Twitter. The video was even shared by Buress himself on July 29. Then, the meme went cold until a handful of new tweets using the video popped up this week. Folks on Twitter (and elsewhere) use the meme as a sort of reaction video for times when your hands are/seem absurdly powerful.
Verdict: Funny memes. It’s good this meme got a revival because it certainly didn’t reach its full potential earlier this year. And while it’s a hyper-specific joke that likely doesn’t have that much further to go, I’m glad it got to make a meme-y little character arc.
2. Untitled Goose Game
The meme: Earlier this week an indie game called “Untitled Goose Game” hit digital shelves for a bunch of different gaming platforms and nearly immediately achieved meme status. If you couldn’t tell from its irreverent anti-title, “Untitled Goose Game” is a hilarious indie puzzle game that puts the player in the driver’s seat of a goose hell-bent on causing mayhem to an innocent village. It’s great, relatable, and extremely meme-able.
Verdict: Like “Avengers” trailers and everything Drake does, this game was designed in a lab to be meme-able. Every aspect from the game — from the simple art style to the dedicated button for producing a “honk” sound effect — is as recognizable as it is inherently funny. If I had to guess, I would say there will be many more “Untitled Goose Game” memes. Try to get yourself as prepared as you can.
1. No One Can Have Both
The meme: No one/boy/man/woman can have both/all/any of these things: … then you list the things. That’s how this meme works, which is useful information this week because slight variations on this simple meme have gone mega viral on Twitter and Instagram over and over and over this week.
Verdict: Excellent memes. There’s a ton of room for switching things up, including limitless punchlines. This is the kind of meme where you can make a point and a joke, a rarity in 2019’s meme landscape. Five stars, A+, top marks in a stellar week for internet content.
The Official Josco™ 2019 Meme Power Ranking
Click each entry on the ranking to see when it debuted.
- The Girl Drinking Kombucha Reaction GIF
- Cultural Impact
- No One Can Have Both
- UR Single To Me
- Untitled Goose Game
- Keke Palmer Doesn’t Know Dick Cheney
- Hannibal Buress’ Hands
- Tekashi 69 Ratting Everybody Out
- Wife/Wife Guy Memes
- Joker Memes
There’s nothing that can stop this meme from becoming the most popular post on the planet.
