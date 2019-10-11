Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream, instead bouncing around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter: our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked, where we not only rank the funniest memes each week, we also keep a running top 10 of the best memes of 2019. Skip to that here.

For the week of October 7, we have a handful of contenders: “Joker” Car Window Memes, Society Memes, Two Wolves Insider Of You memes and Avengers TikToks.

4. Society Memes

The meme: With the advent of a certain movie about society upon us (more on that later), memes about the society we live in were bound to pop up. One meme in particular stands out among them: an image of a load of people in line for one thing, and a single person in a tiny line for another. Label both lines, and you’ve got a society on your hands.

The examples:

do we not see how messed up this is? pic.twitter.com/q2fcBOmAvL — eric curtin (@dubstep4dads) October 8, 2019

this says a lot about society pic.twitter.com/MxvD7PaTW3 — jeremy (@xcxorcism) October 10, 2019

this guy buying a ticket for a book https://t.co/hbXEZnitJy — Lukile (@_lukile_) October 7, 2019

Verdict: A meme that simply has not had that much time to take off, though I believe there is potential here. Will we see it fully realized? Not likely, but we can all hope for a better society, can we not?

3. There Are Two Wolves Inside Of You

The meme: A truly simple meme based on an often repeated Cherokee proverb. The meme takes the wise-sounding words of the saying -- “There are two wolves inside you and they are always fighting. One is darkness and despair, the other is light and hope” -- and swaps out “darkness and despair” and “light and hope” for punchlines.

Jokes like these have been made on the internet for a few years, but they’re really starting to bubble over these past few weeks.

The examples:

inside you there are two wolves

one is light gary

one is dark gary pic.twitter.com/ADnRXLmID3 — kelpy (@kelseybuckles) September 25, 2019

Inside of you are two wolves.



I told you not to swallow those wolf seeds. — NosferaPru (@prufrockluvsong) September 23, 2019

this is so true pic.twitter.com/KDUZnYTpcs — Beans After Dark (@goodbeanalt) October 7, 2019

there are two wolves inside me. the doctors say they're twin human babies but i say let's see what happens on the day — mike pence's first wife, lilith (@jon_snow_420) September 30, 2019

there are two wolves inside you. one is gay. one is homophobic. you are tyler the creator. — big mean lesbian (@asukatwt) October 5, 2019

Verdict: Good memes. Simple memes. Easy to iterate on. The trickle on these has been slow. I hope someone something comes along and breaks the seal on these, because they have the capacity to be really funny without punching down or hurting any feelings.

Feed this meme, folks.

2. Joker Car Window Memes

The meme: Memes about the new Joaquin Phoenix “Joker” movie fired up last month, but the movie didn’t actually come out until last week. Since then, a new, hyper specific meme has emerged from the online chatter around the movie, all parodying this slightly-too-earnest tweet about a perceived homage to a former Joker:

This already extremely viral tweet has gotten the parody boost by folks all over the web comparing this shot from “Joker” to other backseat-bound movie characters.

The examples:

For those who didn't catch the reference pic.twitter.com/BL6O0I5ElW — John Robert Allman (@Johnny_Allman) October 9, 2019

For those who didn't catch the reference pic.twitter.com/5vvguGXJH2 — Melissa (@melissasprofile) October 9, 2019

for those who didn't catch the reference pic.twitter.com/731eXT8Azg — Stephanie Soh (@steph_soh) October 10, 2019

For those who didn't catch the reference. pic.twitter.com/JzzbyPaGo1 — Arianna Rees (@AriWRees) October 10, 2019

for those who didnt catch the reference pic.twitter.com/oRPHrKp8h2 — jonny sun (@jonnysun) October 10, 2019

Verdict: Good memes. Slightly improved on the edgelord ilk we got about this movie earlier. As much as I hate to dog pile on someone for their earnest movie takes, this one seems pretty good natured. Fun meme for a weird week on the internet.

1. Avengers TikToks

The meme: Even thought “Avengers: Endgame” came out in May and it’s too cold to swim in half of the US, a new meme has emerged in only the past few weeks: teens and other young people reversing video of themselves jumping out of pools, all set to the “Avengers” theme. These videos are big on TikTok, and they’re starting to get to other places too.

The examples:

Okay this has to be one of the best tiktok videos I've seen yet 😭 #avengers pic.twitter.com/prMZGCqZWs — em (@Em_bexxx) October 6, 2019

Verdict: It’s never wise to underestimate the meme prowess of the teens. They have a lot of time on their hands and are savvy with internet/meme making tools that Boomers, Gen Xers and Millennials could never dream of. These Avengers memes are a great example of that -- they have huge production value, loads of personality and they’re bite-sized, so you can watch a dozen of them and still be hungry for one more. Excellent memes. If you like funny internet stuff, this might be your cue to finally download TikTok.

Click each entry on the ranking to see when it debuted.

Memes In The News: Bret Stephens Is A Bedbug

Bret Stephens Is A Bedbug first made Digg’s meme roundup on August 30. Since then, a couple things have happened. Stephens and the man who originally called him a bedbug, George Washington University professor Dave Karpf set up a meeting at GWU to discuss civil discourse online. Set to take place on the college’s campus on October 28, Stephens pulled out this week because Karpf and George Washington refused to close the talk to the public. What a bedbug! Read more about this big dumb thing over at Slate.

Like staying on top of your memes? I could never blame you. Sign up for our new Weekly Meme Roundup newsletter to get the week's best memes sent directly to your inbox.