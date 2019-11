Having a hard time eating healthy while away from home? Meet BlendJet One - the World's Most Powerful Portable Blender. Equipped with 6 stainless steel blades, it can crush ice, and anything else you can throw at it (well, in it). It's perfect for taking to the office, gym, or while traveling - and it also works great in your home and won't wake everyone up. It makes a great holiday gift too:

3500+ 5 Star Reviews! ⭐ Introducing 8 new beautiful colors! 🤩BlendJet® is The world's most powerful portable blender that can even crush ice! ❄️Make smoothies, protein shakes and even margaritas! 🍹Get yours before they are gone! 💥 Posted by BlendJet on Saturday, August 10, 2019



[BlendJet]