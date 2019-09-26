MERRY MERRY MARYLAND

The US Census Bureau recently released data on the median household income for different states and districts in the US in 2018, and as you can see from the map below, there is a noticeable disparity between different states (you can view an interactive version of the map here):

According to the Census Bureau, the real median household income in the US increased 0.8% to $61,937 in 2018. Here’s a clearer breakdown of the median household incomes of each state and also includes figures for Washington DC and Puerto Rico:

As you can see from the chart, DC and Maryland have two of the highest median household incomes in the US — $85,203 and $83,242, respectively. In contrast, the median household income of Puerto Rico was $20,296 in 2018, and West Virginia, the second-lowest among the states and Puerto Rico, $44,097.

If we were to look at the median household incomes of the most populous metropolises in the US, the trend from 2017 to 2018 has been one of general increase. The San Francisco metro area enjoyed a median household income of $107,898 in 2018, almost twice as much as the median household income of the Tampa metro area’s $54,912.

