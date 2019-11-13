Man With Way Too Much Time On His Hands Makes The Best Out Of A Snowy Day
When life gives you snow, make snow art with your feet.
[Via Twitter]
When life gives you snow, make snow art with your feet.
[Via Twitter]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
How buying homes became a part of the American dream — and also a nightmare.
Disney+ launched this week, with HBO Max and NBC's Peacock soon to follow. With Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video already on the market, how can you choose between streamers? Here's a breakdown of each service's pros and cons.
New documents obtained by Motherboard show why the FBI raided the Area 51 insider's scientific supply company.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
When your dreams literally come true.
How the MV Lyubov Orlova, a cruise ship named for a Soviet movie star, met its end as a "cannibal rat-infested ghost ship" in the Atlantic.
It has new processors, better speakers, and a larger screen. The starting price is $2,399. But I know the most important question you have is whether the keyboard is any good. Reader: it is good.
You've seen them tagged on merchandise in many stores but a lock picking expert reveals they're actually easy to get off in a snap.
While there's controversy surrounding the Starlink satellites, you can't deny this guy's enthusiasm.
What happened next in an N.J. courthouse threatened to change youth sports forever.
If you're looking for the fastest route, straight lines are not the answer.
It seemed like a deal too good to be true. A new house — and potentially a whole new life — for sale in sunkissed rural Italy for the princely sum of just one euro, or little over a dollar.
The ancient Olympics were abolished for corruption. A Los Angeles group called NOlympics is part of a global movement trying to end them again.
This high-end, 1080p HD security camera boasts AI-enhanced features like facial recognition and night vision to help you always keep an eye on your home. Save 16 percent off $59.99 when you buy for $49.99.
This is one of those things that you don't need to know until the moment when you do need to know it.
At first, pilots took the blame for crashes. The true cause, however, lay with the design. That lesson led us into our user-friendly age — but there's peril to come.
If he wanted to play chicken, he sure picked the wrong opponent.
Ambassador Bill Taylor and deputy assistant secretary of state George Kent are scheduled to testify in a public impeachment hearing before the House Intelligence Committee.
New projections suggest up to 630 million people live in places that could be underwater by 2100, with more than half of those slipping under by 2050.
Sign up for Digg's morning newsletter, get the most interesting stories of the day directly to your inbox every morning.
The fascinating reason why school bus roofs are always painted white.
We all worry that everyone around us is happier, richer and more sexually experienced. But statistically, is that really the case? Let's crunch some numbers.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
On June 30th, a man fell from a plane on which he was a stowaway and landed in a London garden. Who was he?
It's uncanny — and very unsettling.
"Venice is on its knees," the city's mayor said Wednesday.
Hanks is playing Mister Rogers in a new movie and is just as nice as you think he is. Please read this article anyway.
When life gives you snow, make snow art with your feet.
15 animators and artists from "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," "Bojack Horseman," "Rick and Morty," "Toy Story" and more remember their toughest gigs.
Online dating might not help you find the one. But the data from dating apps offers some tantalizing insights.
By adjusting nighttime lights according to the population, we can see which areas emit an outsized amount of light per person living there.
The type of banter that goes on in a quintessential Midwestern bar.
Viewing dementia as an erosion of the self might serve a protective function — but new research challenges this long-held idea.
Life as we know it is forever changed.
"Can I ask for a plus one?" is probably the most frequently asked etiquette question when it comes to weddings — and the most hotly debated.
Two people in China are being treated for plague, authorities said Tuesday. It's the second time the disease, the same one that caused the Black Death, one of the deadliest pandemics in human history, has been detected in the region.
"He was using the power of the presidency — in its most unchecked area, foreign affairs — to advance his own personal interests as opposed to the country's," Conway said.
What exactly did the Navy encounter 15 years ago off the Southern California coast? These men were there — and they're ready tell their side of the story.
When your owner comes hollering, guess you have to come rolling.
Virginity is a social construct. Let's keep biology out of it.
A calendar of predictions about the future, including facial recognition, digital movie stars, AI prejudice, bot-human pidgin, monkey-human hybrids and neo-Victorian repression.
Every decade or so, we seek out a new quick fix for acne — tiny stickers that suck gunk out of pores are the latest.
It's actually impressive how well they did considering the lack of training.
Qantas plans to offer the longest commercial flight ever, nonstop from New York to Sydney. A reporter took the test flight, with kangaroo-themed pajamas and, perhaps, too much medication.
Build-your-own desserts and lots and lots of Milk Bar gear are on deck at the new Ace Hotel outpost.
The Hummer was a shameless gas-guzzling icon of the American road — what happened to it?
Want to streaming anything from Disney+ to Netflix to Crunchyroll from this tiny little stick.
Take a look at the most-visited attractions in each state — and start planning your next road trip.
A YouTuber breaks down what it's like traveling to Tuvalu, the least visited country in the world.
Since Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry in September, House investigators have conducted weeks of fact-finding largely in private to determine if President Trump abused the power of his office in his dealings with Ukraine. On Wednesday, the inquiry enters a new phase: public hearings.