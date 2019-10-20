Man Tries To Get Rid Of The Bugs In His Yard Using Matchsticks, Ends Up With A Minor Explosion
Maybe next time just call the experts?
One man's quest for enlightenment was more about denial and avoidance.
Our plane became a flyingÂ laboratory.
Payment of the presidential salary was considered an important duty under the Constitution — but there's other expenses involved in living in the White House. What is covered by the government and what does the president have to pay out of pocket?
It helped dozens of kids go to college, even if it was a bit of a backdoor. Who was it harming?
On September 24, 1938 the three women took off from an airfield in Shchcyolkovo near Moscow, in a Tupolev ANT-37, which normally had a range of about 5,000 km or 3,100 miles. Their destination was Komsomolsk-on-Amur over 3600 miles away.
A little elephant brings a safari to a standstill as it plays in the middle of the road.
Survivors of intimate partner violence suffer traumatic brain injuries at alarming rates. Yet science overlooks us.
Rivers are the key to a salty sea.
This is a familiar tale. A relatable one. One that involved you and the fellas going for a nice ride through the neighborhood, getting chased by a food cart cook, wheeling on over to a rooftop party and meeting a unicycle gang.
'Witness of Another World' is a great UFO documentary because it's so grounded in the human experience.
How the worst-case climate scenario will play out, decade by decade, in St. Louis, San Francisco and Houston.
Gus, a gentle giant of a bull, is greatly 'mooved' when a human scratches his ear.
The death of his life-long skateboarding friend prompts Aaron Gilbreath to get back on his board — at 44, with his toddler daughter in tow.
Surveillance video uncovered by KOIN 6 News shows an incredible moment when an Oregon high school football coach Keanon Lowe disarmed a student carrying a loaded shotgun on campus.
Inside the effort to rescue Europe's unwelcome immigrants
Some space ships (and Doc Brown's DeLorean) need plutonium-238 to function. Here's the intriguing way it's processed.
Terrazzo isn't just for floors anymore.
Cameron Crowe's movie based on his experiences as a Rolling Stone scribe is now a musical—but the stage adaptation comes at a strange time for a struggling industry
Wouldn't you love to fly over Mount Everest? Unfortunately, planes don't fly over the Himalayas for reasons that might surprise you.
How the man who voices two of TV's most beloved leading men helped build two distinct animated worlds.
Profane practitioners take note. This book will turn you into the LeBron James of F-Bombs.
A touchdown celebration went awry after horses flipped the University of Oklahoma's covered wagon mascot.
Owned by horsemasters Daniel and Camilla Naprous and their father Gerard, they provide horses, carriages, tack, riders and horsemasters to international films, television programs and for photoshoots. A look inside their work, in photos.
Canadian firm Hyperstealth Biotechnology recently released video of their 'Quantum Stealth' technology. We only have their word to go on for now, but if this is real it's quite impressive.
Why the first Transhumanist presidential candidates want universal basic income, a Futurist New Deal and the right to eternal life.
The wild swimmers in Scotland, light paths on the world's largest salt flats and more best photos of the week.
After Opal Zucca fell down while she was trying to bring in her trash can, a kindly sanitation worker decided to take matters in his own hands.
The actor, who played the character in 'Suicide Squad,' felt 'alienated and upset' when Warner Bros. greenlit Todd Phillips' version with Joaquin Phoenix instead.
It’s a hard contest judging which is more annoying: the motorcycle guy or his neighbor reacting to him getting his comeuppance.
For decades, the two ambitious New Yorkers have found ways to use each other's celebrity to stoke their own.
As more than 2,000 newspapers across the country have closed or merged, student journalists from Michigan to Arizona have stepped in to fill the void.
Scientists released footage of the world's fastest ants in northern Sahara.
He might be just 23, but Timothee Chalamet is already an Oscar-nominated leading man, a social-media phenomenon, and, perhaps most surprisingly, a fashion icon.
Composers, reissue-labels and synth-savvy musicians pick best in fright.
This feels like something out of a dream.
'All Our Hearts' is an online memorial project by Vermont-based newsweekly Seven Days, which aims to show the human cost of the opioid epidemic.
Sea level rise, subsidence and political inertia could soon see Jakarta become the first megacity claimed by climate change. A last-ditch plan to save the city may not be enough.
Calli Gade undergoes a prosthetic bust process with a special effects makeup artist.
Dr. Yoni Freedhoff on obesity, weight loss, and the need to end post-traumatic dieting disorder.
Something strange happened at the end of Zhou Mingying's first day working as an in-house videographer at a high-end restaurant in Chongqing City, Southwest China.
We hope this guy’s friends got him a warm bath and a fresh set of clothes stat.
With the military budget of the United States set to rise once again and no end in sight for the War in Afghanistan, the data visualization experts at personal finance site HowMuch.net calculated the cost of each American conflict in history and compared the price tag of each.
Twin brothers tell their harrowing story in a documentary about memory, trauma, and silence.
In an interview with Howard Stern, Aniston talked about how she was offered a spot on 'SNL' before 'Friends' came along and why she turned it down.