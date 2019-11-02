Trevor Strader had the Halloween from hell this week when he went to retrieve his bag and umbrella from under the Megabus he was riding and inadvertently became trapped when the luggage compartment doors closed and the bus began driving off.

HAPPY HALLOWEEN from underneath the @megabus. I was trapped in the luggage compartment for 15 minutes. I went to get my bag and umbrella and the door closed and bus started driving. Talk about a bus ride from hell. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wEFMwMchlS — Trevor Strader (@tstrader4) October 31, 2019

According to Strader, "the man that opened the luggage latch and found me sitting with the bags was stunned and shocked."

"Woah, you really shouldn't be under here," Strader said the man exclaimed. "You should call customer service."

Megabus apologized in Strader's Twitter replies, saying, "We're so sorry this happened and hope that you're OK."

[Via Twitter]