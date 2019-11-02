'I'M TRAPPED!'

Digg · Updated:

Trevor Strader had the Halloween from hell this week when he went to retrieve his bag and umbrella from under the Megabus he was riding and inadvertently became trapped when the luggage compartment doors closed and the bus began driving off.

According to Strader, "the man that opened the luggage latch and found me sitting with the bags was stunned and shocked."

"Woah, you really shouldn't be under here," Strader said the man exclaimed. "You should call customer service."

Megabus apologized in Strader's Twitter replies, saying, "We're so sorry this happened and hope that you're OK."

[Via Twitter]

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

CAN'T SPIN THIS

3 diggs

Sportswriter Alan Goldsher earned the unfortunate distinction of having perhaps one of the most ratioed tweets in Twitter history on Friday after he announced his debut for Deadspin — which this week had their entire staff resign over objections to the firing of their deputy editor Barry Petchesky after not "sticking to sports" as decreed by G/O Media management.