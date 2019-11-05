Imagine having to explain to your boss why your briefcase is mangled and you look like a trainwreck when you arrive at work.



Wild boars are becoming an increasing nuisance in cities around the world. As The Guardian noted in a deep dive into Europe's struggles with boars:

Across much of the world, the wild boar population has exploded since the 1980s, coinciding with the arrival of warmer winters, the improved crop yields of industrialised farming and the declining number of predators, including hunters… The boar's adaptability and high intelligence make them one of the most prolific large mammals on Earth. "The wild hog," observed The New Yorker writer Ian Frazier, "is an infestation machine."



[Via Reddit]