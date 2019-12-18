A mail truck was spotted obliviously dragging a Volkswagen on a road in London, to the shock of pop star Ellie Goulding, who witnessed the chaos in a neighboring car.

"I'm the one in the car checking if this guy was ok – craziest thing I've ever seen on the road," Goulding wrote on Instagram. "Everyone was driving past but my driver Guy stopped. Drive safe and look out for others everyone."

Once the driver was stopped, he could be seen repeatedly saying "I honestly didn't see him! I didn't see him!" Watch below:

A40 was on a mad one today😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NI5TTa01e6 — Shaan Assi (@ShaanAssi99) December 16, 2019

[Via The Drive]