STOP DRAGGIN' MY CAR AROUND

Digg · Updated:

A mail truck was spotted obliviously dragging a Volkswagen on a road in London, to the shock of pop star Ellie Goulding, who witnessed the chaos in a neighboring car.

"I'm the one in the car checking if this guy was ok – craziest thing I've ever seen on the road," Goulding wrote on Instagram. "Everyone was driving past but my driver Guy stopped. Drive safe and look out for others everyone."

Once the driver was stopped, he could be seen repeatedly saying "I honestly didn't see him! I didn't see him!" Watch below:

[Via The Drive]

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

IT'S REALLY HAPPENING

nbcnews.com

The House of Representatives will debate and vote on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump Wednesday after weeks of testimony related to his dealings with Ukraine and hours of fiery debate over the process.

LOCKED AWAY

3 diggs israeltoisis.thenational.ae

He sits in solitary confinement in an Iraqi Kurdish prison, a callous fanatic too dangerous to be allowed to mix with other inmates. But there is more to Mohammed Khalid than meets the eye - and his government does not want to admit it.