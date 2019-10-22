Macaulay Culkin was invited up on stage during a Lizzo concert Monday night and performed a hilarious dance to “Gigolo Game” to the delight of thousands of fans.

“When Lizzo asks you to do a silly dance… You get up there and do a silly dance,” the actor quipped. According to Insider, the dance-off wasn’t completely random as Culkin made a “cameo in the 2014 video for Lizzo’s song “Faded,” and frequently mentions her on Twitter. Watch Culkin and Lizzo dance together below:



[Via Twitter]