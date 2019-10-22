Behold This Horrible Coin Purse That Looks Like A Man’s Mouth
No one asked for it. No one needed it. And yet, here it is.
[Via Twitter]
No one asked for it. No one needed it. And yet, here it is.
[Via Twitter]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
“Many folks are not happy to be leaving the place they’ve known their whole lives.” After 20 years of melting permafrost, residents of Newtok now must move.
I’m fascinated by the phenomenon of non-Chinese political candidates choosing Chinese names. I’ve collected names from the sublime to the ridiculous, and 2019 was no exception.
His backyard is ruined and the ants might be dead, but at least his dogs are okay.
The vacuum left by the US military’s withdrawal in northern Syria is in full display at an abandoned base near Manbij.
William B. Taylor Jr., a seasoned diplomat, Army veteran and meticulous note taker, provided an expansive description of a series of events at the heart of an investigation that poses the most serious threat to the Trump presidency. One Democrat described the testimony as “damning.”
Samuel checked himself into rehab in 2016 for his mindset. He lost his depression and his rage — but he’s still as lonely as ever.
A truly heartwarming example of the uplifting nature of community, and a truly stomach-turning display of extreme eating.
After the Astros clinched the AL pennant, a staffer looked at female reporters and shouted "Thank God we got Osuna! I'm so f—— glad we got Osuna!"
A new report says that automation won't wipe out warehouse jobs in the short term, but it may make them worse.
No one asked for it. No one needed it. And yet, here it is.
Google lured billions of consumers to its digital services by offering copious free cloud storage. That’s beginning to change.
Sure, youth and innocence are great. But what if experience is even greater? We might get more innovation if we let the elders take the lead.
Every designer needs access to great design assets. Scopio gives you unlimited, royalty-free access to an enormous photo library from photographers around the world. Get lifetime access for just $29 today.
Before movies were inundated with CGI, incredible stunts like this one were pulled off with ingenuity and the clever usage of forced perspective.
What’s behind the enduring popularity of all these medieval-themed living-history fairs?
'You're thinking of Joe Pesci?'
The “Home Alone” actor thrilled thousands of fans at Lizzo’s show.
"Full House" star Lori Loughlin and several others parents in the college admissions scam are facing more charges.
“A driver illegally passes me on the road, passes another driver right after while narrowly avoiding an oncoming car, then gets clocked by a cop doing 77 in a 35 zone. Cop chases him down and I followed.”
HireVue claims it uses artificial intelligence to decide who’s best for a job. Outside experts call it “profoundly disturbing.”
Surprisingly, it's not companies like Apple that are making the list of companies that offer the highest median salaries to employees.
Naomi Wolf gets fact-checked over her understanding of a legal term in her upcoming book about executions in Victorian-era England.
Top up your phone's battery without plugging and unplugging. This affordable Qi charger is perfect for side tables and desks alike.
The Brexit Party has run amok in the European Parliament. Now it’s gearing up for an altogether more serious campaign
It began with a blue ball being tossed into the air. It ended up being so much more.
German air taxi startup Lilium has completed its first phase of testing. It expects to launch passenger operations by 2025.
The long read: He is the most beloved figure in Britain, and, at 93, a global superstar. His films long shied away from discussing humanity’s impact on the planet. Now they are sounding the alarm - but is it too late?
How a prestigious school went from academic darling to the verge of collapse — and became an omen for liberal arts education as a whole.
'I filmed this video at a friend's bucks party about a year ago. We had all gone down individually and I suggested we all go down together. We had no idea about what was about to transpire. The end result was one of our friends hurt his neck for about 3 months and I hurt my ankle for a couple of months.'
In March last year, Grammy-winning, Nashville-based songwriter Shane McAnally hit industry headlines due to a dispute with The American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers.
With this rice preparation that tastes way better than it sounds, you’re halfway to omurice — a meal derived from Yōshoku, the Japanese style of cooking that interprets Western recipes.
An adorable tiger cub gives his best attempt to roar with amusing results.
Crime blogger Martin Kok was assassinated while leaving a sex club. It turned out MPC, one of his clients, was not an ordinary phone company.
When the Sex Pistols, the signature band of the British punk scene, broke up following their San Francisco concert in January 1978, punk rock entered a new era.
Kelly Renee Turner said her 6-year-old daughter was dying of a rare degenerative disease. It was all a lie, police say.
The gang's all together, and they're on the Millennium Falcon. What more could you ask for?
One of the planet's most dramatic extinctions was caused in part by ocean acidification, which has become a problem in our own era.
The evening before he died, Hogan Teem stayed in.
Damon Lindelof's HBO series Watchmen comes packed with visual references and in-jokes based on Alan Moore's comic series. But they don't function like most fan-nod referential jokes. They're signaling how the show is going in a different direction.
Talk about some stellar social media sleuthing.
Multimillionaire Victor Vescovo committed himself to one of the world’s craziest remaining quests: to reach the deepest points in every ocean. What does it take to get there?
After a serious bike injury that shattered almost every bone in her head, Denise Jones recounts the process of dealing with PTSD — not from the event, but from its recovery.
Rape, torture and human experiments. Sayragul Sauytbay offers firsthand testimony from a Xinjiang 'reeducation' camp.
When it comes to neck pain, research shows that altering your workstation has littleÂ toÂ noÂ impact on whether you'll develop problems — but stress does.
Deep beneath the Black Sea, off the coast of Bulgaria, ancient Greek ships are revealing answers to the mystery of the Noah's Ark flood.
The fire has grown extremely quickly, expanding from one acre to thirty in less than an hour.
Why did Earth's climate rapidly cool 12,800 years ago? Evidence is mounting that a comet or asteroid collision is to blame.
Profits are hard to come by — and Apple and Amazon aren't going away.