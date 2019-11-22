South Carolina Senator Lindsay Graham was filmed running back to his office after being questioned by a Iraq war veteran about President Donald Trump's conduct in office.

While being recorded by the anti-Trump veterans organization Common Defense, Jeff Key spoke briefly with Graham about how he believed in democracy.

"I came here to D.C. because I'm a Marine, I went to Iraq, and I believe, as I believe that you do, that President Trump is not acting in accordance to his oath," Key said. "The oath that you took and I did to defend the Constitution."

Marine Corps Iraq Vet @JeffKey tried to have a civil conversation with Senator Lindsay Graham about our oath to defend the Constitution.



Lindsay Graham chose Donald Trump over loyalty to our democracy. @NoOneIsAboveLaw #VetsForImpeachment pic.twitter.com/95LeMZKT2T — Common Defense (@commondefense) November 22, 2019

[Via Twitter]