Lindsay Graham Flees After War Veteran Confronts Him Saying President Trump Isn't Upholding His Oath
South Carolina Senator Lindsay Graham was filmed running back to his office after being questioned by a Iraq war veteran about President Donald Trump's conduct in office.
While being recorded by the anti-Trump veterans organization Common Defense, Jeff Key spoke briefly with Graham about how he believed in democracy.
"I came here to D.C. because I'm a Marine, I went to Iraq, and I believe, as I believe that you do, that President Trump is not acting in accordance to his oath," Key said. "The oath that you took and I did to defend the Constitution."