'GOTTA GO'

Digg · Updated:

South Carolina Senator Lindsay Graham was filmed running back to his office after being questioned by a Iraq war veteran about President Donald Trump's conduct in office.

While being recorded by the anti-Trump veterans organization Common Defense, Jeff Key spoke briefly with Graham about how he believed in democracy.

"I came here to D.C. because I'm a Marine, I went to Iraq, and I believe, as I believe that you do, that President Trump is not acting in accordance to his oath," Key said. "The oath that you took and I did to defend the Constitution."

[Via Twitter]

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.