ONE PLAYER STILL HOSPITALIZED

Lightning struck the field during a high school soccer game in Jamaica, eventually sending three players to the hospital. Video of the game captured the moment of the strike, which sent several players to the turf — you can see two players in the video falling to their knees:

According to reports, two of the hospitalized players have been released, but one of the players remains in the hospital and is still unable to speak.

