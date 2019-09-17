ONE PLAYER STILL HOSPITALIZED
The Terrifying Moment Lightning Strikes A Soccer Field, Stopping Two Players In Their Tracks
Lightning struck the field during a high school soccer game in Jamaica, eventually sending three players to the hospital. Video of the game captured the moment of the strike, which sent several players to the turf — you can see two players in the video falling to their knees:
According to reports, two of the hospitalized players have been released, but one of the players remains in the hospital and is still unable to speak.
[Via Deadspin]