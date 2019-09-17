Lightning struck the field during a high school soccer game in Jamaica, eventually sending three players to the hospital. Video of the game captured the moment of the strike, which sent several players to the turf — you can see two players in the video falling to their knees:

Video has emerged of the moment players collapsed on the field after the lightening strike. pic.twitter.com/qbL7txxj4s — William Mitchell (@news_mitchell) September 16, 2019

According to reports, two of the hospitalized players have been released, but one of the players remains in the hospital and is still unable to speak.

[Via Deadspin]