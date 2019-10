A lightning strike created a 15-by-15-foot hole in a Forth Worth parking lot this morning. Fortunately, no one was injured. Watch the videos below to see the crater left behind in the parking lot as well as the moment the lightning struck the ground, which was captured by surveillance footage.

Surveillance from the Chevron in Fort Worth. You'll see the sky light up then the ground explode from the #lightning strike.#wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/DscJXY7ELV — Chris Sadeghi (@chrissadeghi) October 30, 2019

[Via Twitter]