LeBron James Comes Up With Not-Embarrassing-At-All Save After Dwight Howard Leaves Him Hanging With High-Five
The Josh Hart curse has struck.
[Via Twitter]
[Via Twitter]
At one end of the spectrum, based on 2018 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, physicians have a median salary of $200,890 in the United States. In contrast, waiters and waitresses have a median salary of $21,780.
Seven hundred pages of leaked documents reveal how Iranian spies have infiltrated every aspect of Iraqi political life.
In a game between Toronto Maple Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins, the Leafs were destroyed by the Penguins and you can really tell from this guy's face.
It's the company's first long-range electric car, and the only other Ford vehicle to ever be called a Mustang — the latter of which already has people riled up.
What happens when you simply can't pay your loans? It starts with a phone call.
McDonald's? Taco Bell? Wendy's? Which provides the healthiest bang for your literal buck?
The actor will play a version of himself accepting $1 million to attend a superfan's party in "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent."
Here's what those little black dots on the edge of your windows of your car are for.
For a bullied kid with weight issues, haute cuisine provided an escape.
A fictional pirate and a pioneering ocean explorer helped chart my course as an oceanographer.
We've all heard the expression, but does it have any relation to reality?
It was perhaps the boldest, most ostentatious and fabulous back door in the history of federal drug prosecutions.
This experience is surely going to traumatize him for life.
Creative director Jessica Fox breaks down the most famous movie trailer tropes.
What we view as objective reality is actually a subjective reality that we either unravel, create or dis-obfuscate by the simple act of observation.
They try to teach him a lesson, but he still wants to go.
Dismissed for decades as a copy, "The Madonna and Child" has now been reattributed, in part, to Botticelli.
We sent white, black, Hispanic and Asian testers undercover to see if they would be treated equally by Long Island real estate agents. Many were not.
This game starts with three to six players getting stranded in a plane crash. Now, you all have to work together to survive. It only takes about 15 minutes to play a round, and it's suited for players ages 10 and up.
Switzerland has a long-standing policy of non-interventionism — how did this become one of the bedrocks of Switzerland's foreign policy?
A struggling Hollywood actor got into the vape industry and hit paydirt with vitamin E oil. Then people started to get sick.
The fast-food chain posted a recipe to its blog that calls for simmering its rolled chicken tacos in broth and pureeing it to make soup.
Ten men were shot, four of them fatally, during what police say was "very likely" a targeted shooting during a backyard football watch party in Fresno, California.
You can have your mayo and keep your mustard — butter is where it's at.
In the crypt of Venice's Basilica, sarcophagi are almost submerged. And it's not the first time.
The data would say no, but that doesn't mean people have stopped stealing from banks. They've just found a much more 21st-century way to do it.
We keep hearing about the supposed dangers of shared e-scooters, but the numbers tell a different story.
Earlier this year Richard Ma spent £7,500 on a dress for his wife. That is a lot of money for a dress, particularly when it does not exist, at least not in a physical form.
Real life politics meets quintessential daytime drama.
Facing declining birthrates and rural depopulation, hundreds of "marginal villages" could vanish in a few decades. But some small towns are fighting back.
The Japanese animation group has produced some of the most critically acclaimed films of all time, from "Spirited Away" to "Howl's Moving Castle." We rank the best ones.
Search and rescue teams train for the worst conditions. But the worst conditions are getting worse. Are they ready for the next big disaster?
Riders have to jump horses in "the box," and this is where things can get messy. This film was directed by Alexandra Lazarowich.
Yes, but modern farms deprive them of meaningful companionship.
William Hughes was a buccaneer with an early recipe for "the American Nectar."
While the idea of a "landlord influencer" might seem strange, it's a niche that's existed for decades.
One wrong move robbed me of my last chance to see a cherished friend.
In today's pettiest battles, NYC lashes out against people who can't afford to take their stupid trains.
After three years away from the NFL, Colin Kaepernick worked out in Atlanta in hopes to get signed again.
In conversation with sci-fi writer Charlie Jane Anders, Rayna explains how The Left Hand of Darkness gave her permission to defy gender norms.
Former executives say Amazon, which last year spent $400 million fighting fraud and abuse, has prioritized its broad selection over anti-counterfeiting technologies and policies.
Since the show's premiere in 1976, critics have derided the material's sexist depiction of hot babes solving crimes. Is this reboot any different?
Antimatter costs $2700 trillion per gram.