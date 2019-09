Down by 2 with 13 seconds left, the Las Vegas Aces needed a way to get the ball and get at least 2 points to avoid playoff elimination. They did more than that, thanks to this steal and heave combo from Dearica Hamby:

🚨 CAN YOU BELIEVE IT 🚨@dearicamarie comes up with the steal and heaves it from just inside halfcourt to win it for the @LVAces! 😮#WNBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/s8sLdylQyJ — WNBA (@WNBA) September 15, 2019

Here’s another angle on it:

The Aces will face the Washington Mystics in the conference finals.

[Via Twitter]