Over the years, corporations like Microsoft, Alphabet and Apple have spent billions acquiring other companies and platforms. Here are the biggest acquisitions that have been made by the Big Five (Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, Apple and Facebook) over the years, courtesy of an infographic from Visual Capitalist.

One of the biggest takeaways from the infographic is that Microsoft's $26.2 billion acquisition of LinkedIn in 2016 is the largest acquisition among the Big Five. The second-largest is Facebook's acquisition of WhatsApp, which came at the hefty purchase price of $26 billion, followed by Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods for $13.7 billion.

And as pointed out by Visual Capitalist, Apple has had the fewest number of acquisitions over $1 billion among these five companies. Its most costly acquisition to date has been its acquiring of Beats in 2014 for $3 billion.

