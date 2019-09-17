This year, buyers will be choosing between the iPhone 11 (starting at $700) and the iPhone 11 Pro (starting at $1000). Is it worth springing for the three cameras and the Super Retina XDR display on the 11 Pro?
Hundreds of computer servers worldwide that store patient X-rays and MRIs are so insecure that anyone with a web browser or a few lines of computer code can view patient records. One expert warned about it for years.
If just one person had sat me down when I signed my first book contract and explained how publishing works, how nothing is guaranteed, and how it often feels like playing Russian Roulette with words, I would have made much sounder financial and creative decisions.
The viral writer wants to galvanize young people with her new book, How to Start a Revolution. But past controversies — and a new complaint filed by her New York University students — threaten to undermine her message.
‘Tis the season for the hole in the ozone layer to undergo its annual growth spurt in the skies high above Antarctica. It’s still early days, but scientists say this year’s version is behaving unusually and that it has the potential to be the smallest hole observed in over three decades.
"The planet as a whole is not going to run out of water. However, certain locations may face water scarcity — when their built water supplies are unable to meet their water demands intermittently or for long durations."
Demand for "healing" crystals is soaring — but many are mined in deadly conditions in one of the world’s poorest countries. And there is little evidence that this billion-dollar industry is cleaning up its act.
Mahul poses a dystopian and disturbing picture of what happens when you’re forced to live amidst extreme pollution. It’s a story that can only end in death, unless residents somehow scrape together the resources to leave.
Few sounds paint the picture of the town’s past, present and future like the thunderous roar of a calving Jakobshavn Glacier 30 miles away. This glacier, known as Sermeq Kujalleq in Greenlandic, is the fastest moving in the world.
Growing up in the 1960s and '70s, Steven B. Smith couldn't wait to escape the small, nearly all-Mormon town of Springville, Utah. In those Cold War years, many Mormons believed the apocalypse was imminent, in the form of a nuclear holocaust.
No one knew where the box came from. One of the managers hauled it onto a desk and called a team meeting. Everyone gathered around, wide-eyed and excited. The box was massive, Chris Kirby noted. He got a look at the shipping label. Some words were written in English. Others were Japanese kanji.
While you’ve probably never heard of Maspro Denkoh, a Japanese company founded in 1952 that makes various TV reception equipment, among other things, they will likely forever be remembered in the annals of business lore thanks to a rather oddball decision made by executive Takashi Hashiyama.