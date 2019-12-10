Kid Surprises His Dad With A, Uh, Unique Headpiece — And Then They Can't Get It Off
No father has ever laughed this hard at his child and honestly he was right to do it.
[Via Twitter]
I thought I was dying. During the day, I was so tired my knees would buckle. Driving the car, my head would dip and then I would catch myself. At night, I would sleep fitfully, legs churning, heart racin
Today, Hyundai is a powerhouse automaker with real enthusiast cred. That story began here — the sad, underwhelming Pony, the first Korean car exported to Canada.
Alex Bozarjian says the man who attacked her during a race "hit her hard" and she filed a police report.
Marques Brownlee has had his hands on a new Mac Pro for a couple weeks now, and he's pretty darn happy with it. It will cost you — the most expensive configuration will cost $52,599.
The seat concept, called Interspace, uses foldable wings to create a privacy barrier and offer extra comfort when trying to sleep. Its designers say it can be retrofitted to existing seats.
There's no such thing as a neutral platform. And Steph Korey won't be the last CEO to learn that lesson.
The mystery is too beautiful.
No father has ever laughed this hard at his child and honestly he was right to do it. (Nothing was harmed in the making of this video except the hat tube.)
The United States is the largest consumer of coffee in the world, but the location of the biggest coffee chains differ greatly depending on which part of the country you're in.
But mostly his cousin Micki (who works on the show), who never seems to get used to it.
Australia has been on fire for more than a month, but the flames are hardly the only impact. Smoke from Australia's bush fires engulfed Sydney in a smoke on Tuesday, creating the most toxic air on the planet.
Just off the coast of California, thousands of craterlike depressions, some as big as buses, dot the sea floor. Now, scientists say they know what's causing these mysterious features.
We're sure that tripping their way through the heist and failing altogether wasn't part of the original plan.
Stone Fox Bride made Molly Rosen Guy the face of bohemian weddings. Then her marriage ended.
Some cats are smarter than others.
The day that changed everything for one team.
How a years-long domain name feud ended in a bloody shootout.
You'd think the honey badger might be in the mood for sharing after barely escaping a brush with death, but no, not today.
Few shows in recent history have received as much attention simply for the clothes as "Succession."
Moore's Law posits that the number of transistors on a microchip will double every two years — turns out, he was right on the money.
Vox has a pretty typical privacy policy. That doesn't make it great.
"Here's a wand with a silencer on it. Why? I ask again: Why?"
New research indicates that access to resources, more than family structure, matters for black kids' success.
These are the 10 performers whose work we found most captivating, challenging, shocking and inspiring in 2019.
A knife enthusiast YouTuber demonstrates how to make an extremely sharp knife with just water and household oils.
No fruits, no vegetables, no grains, just beef. What is going on in these people's intestines and arteries?
A Gizmodo investigation, which began last month and ultimately revealed the potential locations of up to tens of thousands of Ring cameras, has cast new doubt on the effectiveness of the company's privacy safeguards
Sorry, son, this one's for me.
The Verge's ranking of the top 100, from failures like Google Glass to consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch to our favorite phones like Samsung's Galaxy S6 and the Pixel 2 to game-changing tablets like the iPad and Microsoft Surface Pro 3.
For days after his FBI interrogation, former US Army scientist Wei Su wondered: Where had the microphone been?
In West Hollywood, a science-driven company is reinventing the facial
We featured Colin Levy's sci-fi short "Skywatch" here on Digg last week, but we have to admit, we *were* wondering how he managed to get a surprise appearance from Jude Law. Well, here's how.
Recipients have used the money to apply for better jobs, spend more time with their children, or save for better housing.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and six committee chairmen announced the articles on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress at a news conference.
Remember when you could actually laugh at a president?
Meet Christianné Allen, the 20-year-old college student who speaks for President's Trump's personal lawyer.
See that Lisa Frank-looking sponge? Keep watching and you'll see it come to life.
It can seem these days like tech apostates might outnumber evangelists in Silicon Valley, which once looked from afar like a practical cult of sunny-side-up solutionism but now offers a new opportunity for self-promotional branding: pivoting to tech-flagellation.
Just because a plastic product says its recyclable doesn't mean it will actually get recycled.
What's lost when the Bungie classic gets improved visuals in the recent addition to the "Halo: Master Chief Collection."
From Popeye's sandwich mania to brand Twitter accounts run amok, the dream of slow food seems farther away than ever before.
We underestimated the power of fringe believers. Now we're living in the world that QAnon and Pizzagate made.
Heralded as the greatest warship of its time, the Vasa sank within 20 minutes of its maiden voyage. Nearly 400 years later, no-one knows why.
"Personally, I kind of hoped and wished that maybe that would've been taken further in the other films, but I don't have control."
The voice behind "It Must Have Been Love" had suffered from health problems after undergoing radiation treatment for a brain tumor.
The corporate consulting firm reported bogus numbers and flailed in a project at Rikers Island. Today, assaults and other attacks there are up almost 50%.