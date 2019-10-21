YOU CAN DO IT, BRUCEY!

Digg · Updated:

A truly heartwarming example of the uplifting nature of community, and a truly stomach-turning display of extreme eating.


[Via Twitter]

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

WATCHES WE DIGG | SPONSORED

20 diggs
Vincero Watches makes exceptionally crafted and fairly priced watches. With quality this good, and styles this bold, you can't ignore Vincero. Shop now for free shipping and 15% off your first purchase.
SPEAKING UP

theguardian.com

The long read: He is the most beloved figure in Britain, and, at 93, a global superstar. His films long shied away from discussing humanity’s impact on the planet. Now they are sounding the alarm - but is it too late?

WATCHES WE DIGG | SPONSORED

1 digg
Vincero Watches is changing the game with watches that look good, last a lifetime, and don’t break the bank. No matter your style or budget, Vincero has a watch for every look, occasion, and price point. Shop Now.