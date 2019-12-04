During a Buckingham Palace reception at the NATO summit, Trudeau was recorded on camera seemingly joking about Trump with other world leaders.

A conversation about Donald Trump between Justin Trudeau, Emmanuel Macron and Boris Johnson was captured on camera while the NATO leaders were attending a reception at Buckingham Palace https://t.co/zqHujWseRh pic.twitter.com/v8b9bQm7sw — Reuters (@Reuters) December 4, 2019

A large part of the conversation is inaudible and it should be noted that in the snippets available, you don't hear them mention Trump by name, though based on context, it seems to be Trump and his performance at NATO they're referring to. Earlier before that reception, Trump had, according to Washington Post, turned "what were expected to be brief photo opportunities into his own personal daytime cable show." He also clashed with Emmanuel Macron, calling Macron's statements about how NATO was suffering "brain death" "insulting" and "very, very nasty."



