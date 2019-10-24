When asked why he robbed banks, Willie Sutton has long been apocryphally quoted replying “because that’s where the money is.” (Snopes says he denied saying this.) This can be a useful adage when pursuing a career outside of crime as well. According to a recent report from Glassdoor, we have the most up-to-the-minute data on which professions accrue the biggest pay checks in 2019 and the data viz specialists over at personal finance site HowMuch.net crunched the numbers and created a nifty graph. See the full-sized image here.

The key takeaway from this chart is that careers in medicine are the most lucrative, with physician, pharmacy manager, dentist and pharmacist occupying the top money-making positions. The rest are a hodgepodge of tech, managerial and legal professional positions, such as corporate counsel and software engineering manager.

Here is how much the top 5 earning professions make as a base salary, according to Glassdoor.

1. Physician: $193,415

2. Pharmacy Manager: $144,768

3. Dentist: $142,478

4. Pharmacist: $126,438

5. Enterprise Architect: $122,585

Maybe it’s time to pick up a stethoscope and enroll in Hollywood Upstairs Medical College.



