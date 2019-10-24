The Highest-Paying Jobs In The US, Visualized
When asked why he robbed banks, Willie Sutton has long been apocryphally quoted replying “because that’s where the money is.” (Snopes says he denied saying this.) This can be a useful adage when pursuing a career outside of crime as well. According to a recent report from Glassdoor, we have the most up-to-the-minute data on which professions accrue the biggest pay checks in 2019 and the data viz specialists over at personal finance site HowMuch.net crunched the numbers and created a nifty graph. See the full-sized image here.
The key takeaway from this chart is that careers in medicine are the most lucrative, with physician, pharmacy manager, dentist and pharmacist occupying the top money-making positions. The rest are a hodgepodge of tech, managerial and legal professional positions, such as corporate counsel and software engineering manager.
Here is how much the top 5 earning professions make as a base salary, according to Glassdoor.
1. Physician: $193,415
2. Pharmacy Manager: $144,768
3. Dentist: $142,478
4. Pharmacist: $126,438
5. Enterprise Architect: $122,585
Maybe it’s time to pick up a stethoscope and enroll in Hollywood Upstairs Medical College.
