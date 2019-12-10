Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

aiweirdness.com

People wonder about what it would be like if a super-intelligent AI decided to place all of humanity in a realistic simulation. I wonder what it would be like if the simulation were built by today's AI instead – whose computing power is somewhere around the level of an earthworm's. Specifically, what would the pies be like?

GO GO GADGET REVEAL

2 diggs theverge.com

The Verge's ranking of the top 100, from failures like Google Glass to consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch to our favorite phones like Samsung's Galaxy S6 and the Pixel 2 to game-changing tablets like the iPad and Microsoft Surface Pro 3.