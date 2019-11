The day Dhruv Gaur's "Jeopardy!" episode taped was also the day it was announced that beloved host Alex Trebek would be undergoing another round of chemotherapy for his pancreatic cancer. So when Gaur found himself sitting well behind the pack going into Final Jeopardy, he decided to use his answer to send a message to Trebek, in a moment that audibly choked up the host:

Trebek: "What is 'We love you…' oh, that's very kind. Thank you." pic.twitter.com/z3qE8GxNam — Mark (@tole_cover) November 12, 2019



[Via Twitter]