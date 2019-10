The new-look Lakers put a bruising on the Golden State Warriors in preseason play on Wednesday, thanks to the LeBron/Anthony Davis duo — and the cheeky efforts of JaVale McGee. Just look at this:

Did @JaValeMcGee fake a limp here to get open for the dunk? Real slick play lol pic.twitter.com/lMkgYiVfmG — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) October 17, 2019

It’s a good move, but he probably should have held onto it for a game that mattered.