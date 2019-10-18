During his keynote speech at the annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner last night, Mattis had the perfect zinger for Trump’s calling him the “world’s most overrated general” last week. Last year Mattis had resigned from his position as Defense Secretary, mainly clashing with Trump over his policies over Syria.

"I'm not just an overrated general. I'm the most overrated general," Mattis says. "I'm honored to be considered that by Donald Trump because he also called Meryl Streep an overrated actress. So I guess I'm the Meryl Streep of generals, and frankly that sounds pretty good to me." pic.twitter.com/Hzpe5lUeje — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 18, 2019

Mattis’ joke came just hours after the New York Times published an op-ed by former US Navy Admiral William McRaven, titled “Our Republic Is Under Attack From the President.” In it, McRaven warns:

And if this president doesn't understand their importance, if this president doesn't demonstrate the leadership that America needs, both domestically and abroad, then it is time for a new person in the Oval Office — Republican, Democrat or independent — the sooner, the better. The fate of our Republic depends upon it.

