During his keynote speech at the annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner last night, Mattis had the perfect zinger for Trump’s calling him the “world’s most overrated general” last week. Last year Mattis had resigned from his position as Defense Secretary, mainly clashing with Trump over his policies over Syria.

“I’m honored to be considered that by Donald Trump because he also called Meryl Streep an overrated actress,” Mattis said. “So, I guess I’m the Meryl Streep of generals.”

Mattis’ joke came just hours after the New York Times published an op-ed by former US Navy Admiral William McRaven, titled “Our Republic Is Under Attack From the President.” In it, McRaven warns:

And if this president doesn't understand their importance, if this president doesn't demonstrate the leadership that America needs, both domestically and abroad, then it is time for a new person in the Oval Office — Republican, Democrat or independent — the sooner, the better. The fate of our Republic depends upon it.

30 MILLION PEOPLE, SLIDING UNDERWATER

Sea level rise, subsidence and political inertia could soon see Jakarta become the first megacity claimed by climate change. A last-ditch plan to save the city may not be enough.

THE COST OF WAR

With the military budget of the United States set to rise once again and no end in sight for the War in Afghanistan, the data visualization experts at personal finance site HowMuch.net calculated the cost of each American conflict in history and compared the price tag of each.

PAGE TURNER

Sometimes you find books with yellowed, stiff pages. The old dog-eared folds break off in triangles, flutter to the floor. These books can't be helped by simple repairs — they're acidified, dying and the opposite of unique. In fact, they're examples of a large-scale catastrophe that's been quietly building in libraries for decades.