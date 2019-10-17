During a Wednesday press conference with Italian president Sergio Mattarella, Trump had some fairly unusual comments about the conflict in Syria. When speaking about Syria, Trump said “They’ve got a lot of sand over there. So there’s a lot of sand they can play with.”

Here’s the full clip here:

While Trump’s remarks were odd, to say the least, what immediately captured the attention of the internet was the Italian translator’s reaction to Trump’s words about Syria and sand.

"It's a lot of sand. They've got a lot of sand over there so there's a lot of sand that they can play with" pic.twitter.com/e1iFMXNvtI — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) October 16, 2019

Of course, it’s hard to say what the translator was really thinking while she was taking notes of Trump’s statements. Maybe she was just concentrating hard and lifted her head at an unfortunate moment. Maybe she was genuinely puzzled, as we’re sure many would be at Trump’s remarks. But regardless of what she was truly thinking, it’s safe to say that her reactions to Trump is probably going to live on the internet for a fair time as a meme.





