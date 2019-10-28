Is It Okay To Have A Wedding At 5:30 AM, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.



Are We Jerks For Wanting To Have Our Wedding At 5:30 AM?

Every year on our anniversary, my fiance and I wake up early to go to the beach and watch the sunrise together. It's a very special tradition, as we have both overcome a number of personal challenges during our time together, and the symbolism of watching a new day begin is deeply meaningful for us. We decided we wanted to incorporate this into our wedding. Our plan is to have our ceremony on the beach and have everyone walk over to a beachfront restaurant for breakfast, bloody Marys and mimosas … Our friends and family are mostly local and should all be able to travel to the beach in under an hour, except for some extended family flying in from Canada, but that's unavoidable. Based on our geographic location and the date of the wedding next summer, we've scheduled the ceremony start time for 5:30 a.m., when there should be plenty of light but the sun itself won't be quite visible yet. We've been getting a LOT of backlash from our families about this, who say this is way too early and we need to move the ceremony to a more "normal" time of day. But my fiance and I don't feel like we're asking for anything that unreasonable.

[Reddit via Twitter]

The folks on the r/AmItheAsshole subreddit generally agree that it's unreasonable to expect guests to be anywhere at dawn. "A good solution is to have a private ceremony with you and your fiancé at 5:30, and then have a second ceremony at a more reasonable time for the guests," suggests one of the kinder commenters. Read the rest of their answers.



How Can I Tell Potential Partners I Don't Want To Kiss Them On The Mouth, Ever?

I am a straight male. Ever since I was a child, I have thought that the act of open-mouth kissing was gross and disgusting. Another person's saliva in your MOUTH? Barf! I would be perfectly happy to kiss practically any part of my partner's body, excepting the mouth and the anus. Now that I am of an age such that most people would like to kiss someone, I am finding it difficult to go beyond hand-holding. How do I communicate this to a partner? I don't want to seem like I'm judging her oral hygiene, and I know that lots of women find kissing to be an essential part of physical intimacy. I am afraid that I would be rejected if I reveal my freakish abnormality.

[Slate]

Stoya agrees that the letter writer might face some rejection due to this preference and urges him to be upfront with potential dates. "Like all of us, you're going to have to put yourself out there and be patient while you search for someone you mesh well with," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.



Can I Withdraw A Job Offer Because The Candidate Pushed Back Against Being Paid 60% Below Market Value?

We're looking for a temp to come in and cover one of my colleagues, Melisandre, who is going on extended medical leave because of pregnancy complications and then maternity leave… Melisandre has a blended role that involves high-level logistics as well as supporting several executives with their tasks. None of us were expecting her to be gone this long, and we're having trouble filling the role. The staffing agency has sent us lots of candidates and I've interviewed a few, but only one of them had the skills we were looking for. Arya has a few years of experience with a similar role, and is new to the area which is why she was looking for placements with the staffing agency. We loved her until we started talking about salary. Melisandre makes around $25 an hour, which is average for our area and her role. Because of the cost of covering Melisandre's paid leave and the cut the staffing agency takes, Arya would be earning around $10 an hour. When we offered her the position, Arya indicated that she thought she'd do a great job, but that the salary wasn't fair considering her experience and education and asked if it was negotiable. I told her flat out that this was the budget we had for the year and she could take it or leave it. She asked to get back to us a few days later after she had time to talk with her husband about their budget, but that it would be a stretch for them. I thought that this was very unprofessional. We're a large local employer, and we told her that after six months it was possible to move into a full-time role with benefits if she performed well. It's hard to get a position here at all, and this is a great opportunity to make connections. It's not like she has a job right now either. She called back after three days and said she would accept the position, but now I don't want to hire her knowing she's so unhappy with the pay we're offering. Should I withdraw my offer or take her on anyway?

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green firmly instructs the letter writer not to withdraw the offer. "Arya didn't do anything unprofessional," she writes. "She had an appropriate response to being offered a salary that you acknowledge is only 40% of fair market value for the work (and no benefits!)." Read the rest of her answer.



Should I Apologize For Trying To Get My Brother Fired For His Homophobia?

I have a difficult relationship with my younger brother. We both grew up in a very religious and conservative household. Ever since I came out as a lesbian, he has refused to stop going to the church he attends (it's anti-LGBTIQA+), used homophobic language, and supported anti-same-sex-marriage campaigns. I love my brother, but I don't like him very much. He recently got a big promotion at work. To celebrate he threw a party at a local brewery, paid for a couple hours with an open tab, and invited his co-workers to attend as well as some friends and family, including me. I know a couple of his co-workers through a mutual friend, and they're gay. I started talking with them, and during the conversation, I tried to apologize for my brother's homophobia. They thought my apology was a joke and believed my brother to be a great guy to work for. I started hearing about how he's always supporting them, letting them take time off to deal with their families or kids. They thought he was the best boss they'd ever had. They even love that he pays for Chick-fil-A sandwiches once a month for the office and offers them free "hate chicken." They know about his religion and his opinions — he told them about it! But they didn't care because he treated them well despite working to make their love illegal. I got so mad hearing about how they're willing to not just be polite to but genuinely like someone who hates something so fundamental about them. I was also furious at my brother for thinking he can get away with being a hateful bigot by just buying his co-workers sandwiches and "joking" about his real beliefs. I eventually found one of his bosses at the party and started to challenge them on why they're promoting someone who is an enemy of the LGBTIQA+ community. They ignored me and soon my mother came and tried to get me to leave; she said I was trying to "ruin" my brother. I got upset at her, demanded to leave, and did. I don't believe I did anything wrong. I stood up for myself and my community. My parents think I should apologize. My brother acts like he has no idea what happened, but I think he's lying. He shouldn't be allowed to get away with this, but it hurts so much to think he will. What should I do?

[Slate]

Daniel Mallory Ortberg encourages the letter writer to become less involved in her brother's life. "What I want for you is to give yourself the gift of distance from this situation, and not to continue wasting energy trying to convince everyone else to leave him too," he writes. Read the rest of his answer.



How Can I Get My Wife To Stop Trying To Show Up Early For Parties?

My wife has a terrible habit of always being early — whether it's for a party, football game, picnic, reunion, etc. It has reached a point where friends and family no longer tell her the correct time they want us to arrive because they don't want her there early. Her family started it, and friends are following suit. Now she's upset because when she arrives she isn't the first, but everybody else is happy because she's arriving when she is supposed to. Abby, most hosts don't want guests showing up early because they're still preparing, and early arrivals get in the way. Please advise my wife to respect that!

[UExpress]

Abigail Van Buren observes that the letter writer's wife is probably too set in her ways to take an advice columnist's advice. "Polite people show up on time," she nonetheless writes. "If they arrive at the location early, they do what they need to do to 'waste' time until the appointed hour." Read the rest of her answer.



Don't People Know How Hurtful It Is Not To RSVP For A 6-Year-Old's Birthday Party?

Please remind your readers how important it is to RSVP. My 6-year-old granddaughter was so excited about her birthday party and having her friends come over. My daughter sent invitations with instructions to RSVP. My granddaughter's best friend's mom said she would come but would need to leave early. Fine. Then, 30 minutes before the party, she texted my daughter saying they wouldn't be coming. My granddaughter cried and cried. Four other friends' parents didn't even bother to RSVP and didn't come either. Don't these people know how hurtful this is to the little ones? Two friends did come to the party, but a day that was supposed to be so happy was a day of tears.

[Creators]

Annie Lane gently suggests that the letter writer and daughter could have done a better job of managing the birthday girl's expectations. "Sadly, life is filled with people canceling on plans at the last minute, and we can't control that," she writes. "What we can control is how we respond to it, and how we respond to our own invitation requests." Read the rest of her answer.