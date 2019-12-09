Is The Fox News #MeToo Saga 'Bombshell' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

Is "Bombshell" a compelling take on how women at Fox News, including Megyn Kelly, brought down the lecherous media executive Roger Ailes, or is the best part of the movie the prosthetic transformations of the main leads? Here's what the reviews say.



Charlize Theron, Playing Megyn Kelly, Leads A Star-Studded Cast In This Drama About The Downfall Of Ailes At Fox

The story follows three women at Fox News. You have one of the network's biggest stars in Megyn Kelly (Charlize Theron) who is weathering attacks from viewers after becoming the target of Donald Trump's ire following a Republican Presidential Debate; there's falling star Gretchen Carlson (Nicole Kidman), who is prepping a lawsuit against Fox News head Roger Ailes (John Lithgow) after he demoted her to a weaker timeslot; and then there's ambitious young producer Kayla Pospisil (Margot Robbie), who believes she has what it takes to become on-air talent at the network. The stories of these women collide when it comes out that Ailes had sexually harassed his female employees throughout his tenure.

Despite the ultimate focus on Ailes' downfall, "Bombshell" begins as Kelly's show alone, on the eve of her fateful 2015 gig moderating the Republican debates.

The Physical Transformation Of The Actors Is One Of The Most Impressive Aspects Of The Movie

The flashiest element of the film is Theron's amazing transformation into the real-life Kelly's double. Theron's face has been reshaped with prosthetics, which are impossible to discern.

[T]he performances, enhanced by physical transformations by Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and John Lithgow that are uncannily convincing, deliver the goods in a very engaging way.

And Theron's Performance, In Particular, Shines Through

Although not the key figure in the Ailes drama, Kelly becomes the centerpiece of the story, thanks in large part to the uncanny performance by Theron, who captures the tenor of her voice and manner while still emerging as a flesh-and-blood figure. It's about as dazzling a portrayal of a living person as you'll see, in a way that will make it difficult to ever look at Kelly again without thinking of it.

Despite Its Heavy Subject Matter, Director Jay Roach Manges To Make 'Bombshell' An Entertaining Moviegoing Experience

An unseemly blend of satire and empathetic docudrama, director Jay Roach and screenwriter Charles Randolph's brash and playful recounting of the Fox News sexual harassment scandals that brought down chief executive Roger Ailes (a vampiric John Lithgow in a fat suit) endeavors to make its infuriating topic into a fun ride, often succeeding against unlikely odds by anchoring the wacky tone in an empowering foundation.

It's easy enough to rip a story from the headlines, but not so easy to make it stick. "Bombshell" has a finely textured, savagely pinpoint, you-are-there verisimilitude that the films of Adam McKay ("Vice"), with their fusion of topicality and borderline satirical 'tude, don't. The office backbiting, the water-cooler ambition and treachery, the abusive secrets hovering in the air like smoke from burnt rubber — all of that gives "Bombshell" the excitement of gossip infused with psychodrama.

A Scene Involving Margot Robbie And John Lithgow Stands Out As The Most Harrowing In 'Bombshell'

Robbie also features in the movie's toughest scene, the moment where we see Ailes not just angling to get one of the network's many attractive young women alone in his office but doing what he does once they're there. Under the guise of evaluating Kayla for an on-air spot, he asks her to stand up and twirl for him, then hike her skirt higher and higher while he watches. Robbie's face as she tries to maintain a professional smile through all this is a painful wonder to watch.

The creators of #MeToo films always have to decide how queasy to make the audience, and Bombshell includes one stomach-churning, perfectly-acted scene that stands in for all the others. Ailes asks Pospisil to slowly pull up her skirt, Lithgow breathing heavily and Robbie looking pained but compliant.

The Professional Associations Of These Real-Life Characters, However, Might Make For A Complicated Viewing

Watching these three join forces with other women at the network to engineer Ailes' eventual firing brings a grim sense of satisfaction, but when you remember that Kelly herself was fired from NBC last year for defending blackface on air, it gets a bit harder to pump your fist in solidarity. Whatever beliefs they may hold about other people's humanity, I'm glad these women finally received justice from the network that wronged them. I'm just not sure that translates into wanting to spend two hours in their company.

In its reluctance to grapple with the complexities of the people who have devoted their lives to furthering the Fox News agenda, the film ends up piling most of its emotional heavy lifting on the naive shoulders of Kayla Pospisil, the naïve evangelical go-getter played by Margot Robbie.

It is a strange film in some ways, speckled with powerful, insightful moments but also with some strained acting, pulled punches and fudged attitudes, unable to decide if its heroines are compromised through having been loyal Fox staffers. Ailes is the obvious villain but Murdoch (still alive, with lawyers and power in the media world) is almost presented as the good guy, finally intervening to create a happy ending and played in cameo by Malcolm McDowell. Despite the film's title, the Carlson/Ailes lawsuit was not a bombshell in the way the Harvey Weinstein revelations were a year later. This may have been because Ailes's accuser was no feminist, and was for years fully on board with the aggressively boorish and sexist attitudes of Fox News.

And Some Critics Argue That There's Little 'Bombshell' Offers In Terms Of Deepening The #MeToo Conversation

I have no idea who "Bombshell" is for beyond people who want to seem like they're tuned into current events without really paying attention. Liberals already know the story; conservatives have already tuned it out; and so all that's left is a bunch of low-information media consumers who apparently slept through 2015-2016 but would like to know why Megyn Kelly isn't on Fox News anymore. The conclusion of "Bombshell" — that all you need to do to get away from the toxic environments of Fox News and sexual harassment — is just walk out, is facile and childish, but unsurprising when you consider that this is a story about what women suffer in the workplace told by two dudes.

without pursuing a deeper understanding of the [sic] toxic political environment to which they contributed, it's unclear who else the film is for. If you've already accepted that treating your coworkers as sexual objects is bad, you're unlikely to be shocked by "Bombshell's" accusations, or enlightened by its insights.

"Bombshell" doesn't offer a deep or profound analysis of modern television, corporate doings or exploitative behind-closed-doors practices that have been going on since the beginning of time. But beyond creating a dynamic picture of a famous media entity in action, it strongly endorses the notion that, if people courageously stand up and speak out against impropriety and illegality, even against the rich and most privileged, justice can be done and progress can be made. You could even say it's the modern cousin of a 1930s Frank Capra film like "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington," albeit much raunchier.

