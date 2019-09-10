Tuesday’s Apple’s iPhone 11 announcement event was chock full of bric-a-brac and shiny new products for you to buy such as the newest iPad and Apple Arcade games, but it was the iPhone 11 Pro’s triple camera lens technology that seemed to capture the internet’s imagination — and even before the event was over did mischievous memers take the tech company to the woodshed over their design choices.

Here’s a few of our favorite memes coming out of the iPhone 11 announcement:

Public: you can’t just add another camera and call it a new iPhone@Apple: sure we can. #AppleEvent



Public: pic.twitter.com/BA9bwyepeb — Karan Sheth (@karantlytweetin) September 10, 2019

iPhone 11 Pro, aka we put a fidget spinner on the camera lens #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/mttw02TcZ1 — Taha ❄️🇨🇦 (@DrTahha) September 10, 2019

this is what u look like if u take a picture with iphone 11 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/TlAsxGYDv4 — OM Rajpurohit (@omrajguru) September 10, 2019

why does the new iphone camera look like jumba from lilo and stitch pic.twitter.com/OfdOvP6TyZ — ariana (fan acc) (@capsheroes) September 10, 2019

iCoconut 11 Pro. it can be unlocked using any iPhone. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/HAbtwwzEah — Julian Skarsgård (@misconstruedude) September 10, 2019