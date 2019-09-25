Indirect free kicks inside the penalty box are a rarity — usually the infraction that lead to the free kick would result in a penalty. One of the few exceptions is when the goalkeeper picks up a backpass from a defender —which is exactly what Tulsa’s keeper did late into overtime, leading to this indirect kick for Creighton from 6 yards out.

Since it was an indirect kick, another Creighton player had to touch the ball before they could shoot, while Tulsa could position their entire team on the goal line. There’s no real strategy here — just one guy trying to kick the ball into a part of the goal not covered by 10 defenders and a goalkeeper.

I’ve been watching soccer for most of my life, and can count on one finger the number of times I’ve seen a situation like this, and it did not disappoint.

🤯 YOU WILL NEVER SEE A GAME-WINNER LIKE THIS!#GoJays pic.twitter.com/WJO2xaegw0 — Creighton Men’s Soccer (@creightonmsoc) September 25, 2019

[Via Deadspin]