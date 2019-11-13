The Highlights From The First Day Of Public Impeachment Hearings
On Wednesday, Ambassador Bill Taylor and deputy assistant secretary of state George Kent testified in a public impeachment hearing before the House Intelligence Committee. For live analysis and commentary, check out the live blogs from FiveThirtyEight and the New York Times. Don't have time for that? Digg has you covered with all of the highlights.
Adam Schiff Delivers Opening Remarks
"The questions presented by this impeachment inquiry are whether President Trump sought to exploit that ally's vulnerability and invite Ukraine's interference in our elections? Whether President Trump sought to condition official acts, such as a White House meeting or U.S. military assistance, on Ukraine's willingness to assist with two political investigations that would help his reelection campaign? And if President Trump did either, whether such an abuse of his power is compatible with the office of the presidency?
The matter is as simple, and as terrible as that. Our answer to these questions will affect not only the future of this presidency, but the future of the presidency itself, and what kind of conduct or misconduct the American people may come to expect from their Commander-in-Chief."
Ambassador Bill Taylor Reveals A New Trump Phone Call Pressuring Ukraine To Investigate Bidens
Ambassador Bill Taylor revealed a previously unknown call between President Trump to U.S. Ambassador to the EU Gordan Sondland about Ukraine investigating the Bidens.
George Kent Denounces Attacks On Public Servants
"It was unexpected and most unfortunate...to watch some Americans, including those who allied themselves with corrupt Ukrainians in pursuit of private agendas, launch attacks on dedicated public servants. Those attacks undermined U.S. and Ukrainian national interests."
Fox News' Chris Wallace: Taylor's Testimony Was 'Very Damaging' To President Trump
"William Taylor was a very impressive witness and was very damaging to the president. First of all, as you pointed out, he took very copious notes at almost every conversation... I think very nonpolitical. He went out of his way to talk about what he knew, what he was specifically testament to. The only thing he talked about was a strong feeling that it was in the U.S. national security interests to support Ukraine in the fight against Russia. But he certainly wasn't taking any partisan position."
Taylor's GIF-able Moments
At least two moments in the testimony seem destined for reaction GIF greatness:
Taylor Emphasizes He's Not Taking A Side
In interactions with Republican Representatives Jim Jordan and John Ratcliffe, Taylor knocked back suggestions he was a "star witness":
We'll update this post with more highlights as they happen.