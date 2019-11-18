South Dakota Launches Its Anti-Drug Campaign With A Fun Slogan: 'Meth. We're On It'
It's great when leaders with power put their resources toward tackling widespread problems. It's great when they can do it in a way that really speaks to the public, in an accessible, attention-grabbing way.
It is slightly questionable, however, when the campaign for awareness is playful to the point of not quite communicating the intended message:
The campaign that South Dakota governor Kristi Noem just launched is to some extent tongue-in-cheek — when you watch the video for the campaign, it's clear that the play on words is deliberate.
But the sobered tone of the video promotion for this initiative demonstrates the very issue with the slogan, which is that it raises the question: are we supposed to make jokes about meth addiction or not?
Answers to the above:
- Maybe?
- $449,000 — in other words, almost half a million American dollars.
- Clearly not.
[Via Twitter]