WE WANT TO GET OFF

It's great when leaders with power put their resources toward tackling widespread problems. It's great when they can do it in a way that really speaks to the public, in an accessible, attention-grabbing way.

It is slightly questionable, however, when the campaign for awareness is playful to the point of not quite communicating the intended message:

My home state just announced a new drug awareness campaign.



Here it is.



The campaign that South Dakota governor Kristi Noem just launched is to some extent tongue-in-cheek — when you watch the video for the campaign, it's clear that the play on words is deliberate.



But the sobered tone of the video promotion for this initiative demonstrates the very issue with the slogan, which is that it raises the question: are we supposed to make jokes about meth addiction or not?

This is the State of South Dakota's new anti-meth campaign motto. I have so many questions, like:



– Did they really think this one out?

– How much did they spend on this?

– Did we not learn from the Don't Jerk and Drive campaign?



Answers to the above:

Maybe? $449,000 — in other words, almost half a million American dollars. Clearly not.



