IMDb's movie ratings may not be an entirely comprehensive or correct assessment of the best movies of all time, but they are still a fairly good barometer. 1994's "The Shawshank Redemption" has held onto the top spot for over a decade, but how has the makeup of the rest of the top 10 changed? This animated chart is a fascinating look at which movies have stayed relevant and which movies haven't stood the test of time (see "Trainspotting," which entered the rankings at #2 in 1996 — and then immediately disappeared):



[Via Reddit]