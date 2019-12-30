How The Top 10 Movies On IMDb Have Changed Since 1996
IMDb's movie ratings may not be an entirely comprehensive or correct assessment of the best movies of all time, but they are still a fairly good barometer. 1994's "The Shawshank Redemption" has held onto the top spot for over a decade, but how has the makeup of the rest of the top 10 changed? This animated chart is a fascinating look at which movies have stayed relevant and which movies haven't stood the test of time (see "Trainspotting," which entered the rankings at #2 in 1996 — and then immediately disappeared):
[Via Reddit]