NOWHERE TO HIDE

Digg · Updated:

Talk about some stellar social media sleuthing.

[Via Twitter]

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

WATCHES WE DIGG | SPONSORED

1 digg
Vincero Watches is changing the game with watches that look good, last a lifetime, and don’t break the bank. No matter your style or budget, Vincero has a watch for every look, occasion, and price point. Shop Now.