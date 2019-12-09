To say that bitcoin prices have fluctuated a bit in the past would be a gross understatement, but it turns out if you'd invested in bitcoin ten years ago, your rewards would still be mind-blowing despite the cryptocurrency's volatility.

In this graph from personal finance site HowMuch, you can see how strong bitcoin's stock performance has been in the past decade in contrast to other largest companies in the world, according to market capitalization. By comparing the stock prices of these top 10 companies on January 2, 2009 (or later dates when companies such as Facebook, Bitcoin and Alibaba made their stocks publicly available) and the market prices on December 3, 2019, HowMuch charts the amount of money you'd make now if you'd invested $100 in each of these corporations ten years ago. You can see a full-sized image of the graph here.

It's almost flabbergasting to learn that if you'd invested $100 in bitcoin in 2009, you would have made $9.2 million today. Nope, you didn't read that wrong — it's $9.2 million. That degree of return of investment far surpasses any other stock on the chart, including Amazon, which comes in at around $3,300, and Apple's $2,400.

And here's a list ranking these companies by their return of investment. You can see by the chart that the return of investment rate of bitcoin is a staggering 9,150,088%, which is 2,899 times the amount of Amazon's return on investment rate. So while the value of bitcoin may have risen and fallen countless times over the past few years, there's no doubt that it pays to have invested in bitcoin at the very beginning.

1. Bitcoin: 9,150,088%

2. Amazon: 3,156%

3. Apple: 2,345%

4. Visa: 1,597%

5. Microsoft: 899%

6. JP Morgan: 433%

7. Facebook: 420%

8. Berkshire Hathaway: 228%

9. Johnson & Johnson: 216%

10. Walmart: 171%

11. Alibaba: 108%



[Read more at HowMuch]