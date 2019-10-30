The seven-digit club has a growing membership, but with a very select geographic distribution.

According to the 2019 Global Wealth Databook (PDF) by Credit Suisse, there are now 47 million millionaires scattered throughout the world, but the United States is home to the vast majority of them, with more than 18.6 million millionaires. That's a whopping 40 percent of the world's total! The data visualization experts at HowMuch scoured through the data and charted out a world map of all the millionaires on the planet. See the full-sized image here.

Some key takeaways from HowMuch.net's millionaire map is that a vast majority of the world's millionaires reside in the west. The United Kingdom has the most millionaires in Europe with 2.4 million. Africa has only one country on its continent with more than 1,000 millionaires: South Africa with 46,000 of them. South America is not a very popular place for millionaires either, with just Colombia (27,000) and Chile (64,000) making the cutoff.

Here are the top five countries with the most millionaires, according to Credit Suisse:

1. U.S.: 18.61 million

2. China: 4.45 million

3. Japan: 3 million

4. United Kingdom: 2.46 million

5. Germany: 2.19 million

[Read more at HowMuch]

